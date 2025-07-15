Steelers Stock Watch – S Miles Killebrew

Player: S Miles Killebrew

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: If Miles Killebrew already had a roster spot preserved, he only increased in importance following the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade. While the Steelers are reluctant to play him on defense, he may well be the next man up right now. That might not be a good thing for the team, but it is a good thing for his job security.

Did you know that Miles Killebrew was once a fourth-round pick at safety for the Detroit Lions? Over his first two NFL seasons, he logged over 500 defensive snaps. But even then, he logged more time on special teams, combined for nearly 600 snaps.

Over the course of his career, especially once he arrived in Pittsburgh, Killebrew found his niche there. He has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons, including a first-team All-Pro designation. Although blocked punts are hard to come by, he already has his share for his career. And he is always hungry for more—but what about more on defense?

The Steelers just recently traded former All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick, putting themselves in a bind. Although trade acquisition Jalen Ramsey is theoretically capable of playing safety, we don’t know the team’s plans. Even if he plays there some, it may not be a full-time role. That could promote Juan Thornhill to starter…and bump Miles Killebrew up another peg.

Although he only played nine defensive snaps last year, Killebrew actually played 111 defensive snaps in 2023. Bear in mind, at that point, the secondary was a triage unit. The Steelers had Patrick Peterson and Eric Rowe starting at safety, though, which should tell you everything you need to know.

If the Steelers played a cornerback who had never played safety and a guy they had called up from the practice squad over Miles Killebrew to start games, why would they be comfortable with him higher up the depth chart at safety now? Could they really be that comfortable with Ramsey and Thornhill as safeties? The only other backups are rookie college free agency Sebastion Castro and journeyman Quindell Johnson.

