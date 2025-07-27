Steelers Stock Watch – S Chuck Clark

Player: S Chuck Clark

Stock Value: Purchased

Reasoning: The Steelers just signed Chuck Clark, but the veteran safety is already making his presence known on the practice field. Just a day after signing, he exhibited why he started for the Ravens for years. On one play, he helped break up a deep ball. In other instances, he proved capable in run defense. With a theoretical vacancy at safety, he might even push for a starting job.

You might as well consider this both Stock Purchased and Stock Up for Chuck Clark, who is already making inroads. The newly signed safety looked as advertised in his first full practice with the Steelers. Whether that leads to a possible starting job, that’s not yet clear.

In the weeks leading into training camp, the Steelers traded starting S Minkah Fitzpatrick. In return, they received Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith, so it’s not like they took a loss. But the move left them thin at safety, which the signing of Chuck Clark addresses.

One might wonder why the Steelers—or anybody else—didn’t sign Clark months ago. He tore a pectoral muscle in December, so he likely spent this offseason recovering. As of this writing, we don’t know the details of his contract, but it will be interesting to see.

Like Juan Thornhill, Chuck Clark was a full-time starter the previous year before the Steelers signed him. Pittsburgh didn’t sign Thornhill to start, though, and presumably it made no promises to Clark. But the two are essentially competing for a starting job—or at least a significant role.

Clark spent six seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. Over the past three seasons, however, he has had two major injuries, missing the 2023 season with a torn ACL. Last year, he started only 12 games for the Jets due to injury. Now healthy, can he potentially regain some of his Ravens shine?

