Steelers Stock Watch – RB Kaleb Johnson

Player: RB Kaleb Johnson

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: The Steelers expect Kaleb Johnson to carry the load at some point, and so far, he is looking the part. Though they haven’t put the pads on yet, the rookie’s burst through the line appears to be noticeable. In comparison to Najee Harris, that’s probably not too difficult, but that’s why he is here.

Kaleb Johnson has had plenty of fanfare since the Steelers drafted him, but not without reason. Based on his resume, he seems like an ideal fit for their offense. Through the acclimation period of training camp, that appears to be a fair description. We will know more once we see him in pads, and then in the preseason, but some things are obvious.

Specifically, what is evident about Johnson is the explosiveness with which he runs. You can ignore his 40 time when you watch him hitting the hole, because he manages to get through it quickly. That is never something Najee Harris did at a high level. Though Jaylen Warren is better at it, Johnson is potentially at another level in that regard.

Still, he won’t open his rookie season as a starter. At least initially, Kaleb Johnson will play behind Jaylen Warren. If he hits the ground running, though, most seem to anticipate he will see the majority of the carries this season. That doesn’t mean he will see the most snaps, though, even if that is what he wants.

Repeatedly last week, Johnson told reporters he believes he is a complete, every-down back. But the Steelers envision a diverse backfield, with Warren as a pass protector and pass catcher, and Kenneth Gainwell as some sort of quasi-wide receiver.

Some beat writers seem convinced the Steelers won’t even re-sign Warren next offseason. That places the impetus on Kaleb Johnson to ensure he expands his game to its limits. Yet I doubt they see him as the new bell-cow back, something they haven’t had since Harris’ rookie season. Not because they don’t think he can handle it, but because they’ve moved on from that mold.

