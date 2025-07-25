Steelers Stock Watch – RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Player: RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Stock Value: Down

Reasoning: Cordarrelle Patterson is not doing himself any favors for a player who is very firmly on the roster bubble. With beat writers openly questioning why he still has a job, he is currently not able to practice. The Steelers appear to have three running backs they intend to keep, but can he keep his kick returner job?

I made the seemingly bold, albeit low-stakes risk of predicting Cordarrelle Patterson would make the Steelers’ 53-man roster on my initial roster projection. My logic was that if the Steelers intended to cut him and save cap space, they wouldn’t have brought him to camp. Therefore, at the very least, his presence indicates he is competing for a job.

But Patterson can’t compete for any kind of job when he’s watching from the sidelines in sweatpants. He is currently “day to day”, in the words of Mike Tomlin, for undisclosed injury reasons. For an aging player facing questions about his conditioning habits, this only amplifies the concern.

Last year, the Steelers signed Cordarrelle Patterson hoping he could spark their kick return game. He did the precise opposite, and helped them compete for the worst unit in the NFL. After the season, Tomlin spread the blame around, perhaps an indication they hope to give the whole undertaking a once-over.

But what is going on with him? According to reporters, Patterson didn’t participate in minicamp, either, so is he healthy or what? And if he is healthy, why isn’t he practicing? And if he isn’t practicing, then why is he under contract? There are a lot of things about his status that I don’t currently understand, including how the Steelers view him.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are exploring Kenneth Gainwell at wide receiver and a punt returner. Many believe he will be the team’s primary kick returner this year, as well, but time will tell. If Cordarrelle Patterson can’t even get on the field, they may not have a choice. But even if or when Patterson is back in commission, how interested are they in keeping him?

With training camp underway and the Steelers exploring their new roster, it’s once again time to “take stock”. It took a while, but we finally saw some of that change the team talked about after the season ended. Certainly, the move to trade for WR DK Metcalf qualifies as a change, not to mention the accompanying contract. Oh, and they also traded some guy named George Pickens, which people found significant.

As we speak, we are in the process of learning what this Steelers team is going to look like. The dust is settled on both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, and now we’re in camp. What other moves might the team make, perhaps unexpected acquisitions or departures? They’ve certainly made a flurry of moves, though some question whether they make much difference. This is a Steelers team starving for postseason success, but how desperate are they for a playoff win in 2025?