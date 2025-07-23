Steelers Stock Watch – OLB Jack Sawyer

Player: OLB Jack Sawyer

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Having T.J. Watt at training camp is a big win for Jack Sawyer, a rookie trying to learn his craft. It might seem like a small detail, and the Steelers already have a group of high-IQ pass rushers. But let’s face facts: Watt has a $41 million APY contract for a reason. And now Sawyer gets to learn from Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig all throughout the summer.

This might seem like a small detail, but I really think Jack Sawyer is one of the big winners of the T.J. Watt deal. Had the Steelers not completed that contract, we don’t know that he shows up to training camp. Even if he did, he wouldn’t be working on the field with the others.

Now that his contract drama is behind him, Watt can fully engage with the team, and his teammates. Two years ago, he tutored Nick Herbig, who followed him around like a lost puppy. Now Herbig and the rest can nurture Jack Sawyer and pass on their collective wisdom.

That’s a big deal if the Steelers have any pretensions have a deep pass-rush rotation this season. Jack Sawyer just said they considered moving up to get him in the third round, they liked him that much. In other words, they want to get him on the field, and Watt can help get him there sooner.

Player-to-player mentorships are one of the most overlooked aspects of player development. It’s certainly not an area the Steelers take lightly, though—just ask Joey Porter Jr. While Sawyer would have already had Highsmith and Herbig to work with, there is no replacing T.J. Watt.

