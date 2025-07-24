Steelers Stock Watch – OL Spencer Anderson

Player: OL Spencer Anderson

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: The Steelers seemingly confirmed Spencer Anderson is the next man up, projected for first-team LG with Isaac Seumalo banged up. Reportedly, he worked there heavily in the spring with Seumalo not participating, as well. With Mason McCormick now in the starting lineup, he is in the on-deck circle.

With Isaac Seumalo nursing an injury, the Steelers all but formally declared Spencer Anderson as the next man up. While this might sound obvious, he theoretically has competition between Ryan McCollum and Max Scharping. Scharping is the more veteran player, while McCollum started games at center last year.

Anderson entered last season as the next man up, even starting the first two games for Seumalo. Mason McCormick soon passed him, however, but now he is in the starting lineup. The Steelers have shown continued support for Anderson, now going into his third season.

It’s worth noting that the Steelers now appear to view Spencer Anderson as a guard, where he’s played since 2024. While he mentioned having tackle in his tool kit yesterday, even he acknowledged he considers himself a guard.

When the Steelers take the field today, Anderson will be out there with the first-team offense. He logged over 300 offensive snaps last season, making four starts in all. Not bad for a former seventh-round pick, an afterthought in the shadow of Broderick Jones.

