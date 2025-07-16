Steelers Stock Watch – DL Logan Lee

Player: DL Logan Lee

Stock Value: Even

Reasoning: Logan Lee’s status is somewhat difficult to read, given his lack of experience mixed with the Steelers’ desire for change. Lee would be a change, as he was not part of last year’s roster and the run defense that fell apart. Nevertheless, he is still an inexperienced late-round pick in a year in which they drafted multiple defensive linemen.

Although Logan Lee was with the Steelers last year, he served his season on the Reserve/Injured List. As a result, he earns no blame for their shortcomings. But he has also shown nothing so far in his NFL career, so he has something of a neutral status.

The Steelers did invest in their defensive line this offseason, primarily through the draft. Though they added Daniel Ekuale and Esezi Otomewo in free agency, they focused on rookies. After drafting Derrick Harmon in the first round, they went back in the fifth for Yahya Black. Logan Lee profiles as competition for depth defensive end, which is an interesting group.

With Harmon projected to start, Lee is squaring up against the Steelers’ former draft picks, primarily. If we assume Ekuale is the top reserve, then the rest consists of DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Otomewo, Dean Lowry, and Jacob Slade. It’s possible that more than one makes the roster, but is it necessary?

Despite the investment, the Steelers also released Larry Ogunjobi and Montravius Adams. With those two moves, they signaled a clear interest in a fresh start. The only two players guaranteed to return from last season are Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton, who are their starters. That opens the door for Logan Lee to duke it out with a wide group of competition for a depth spot on the roster.

There is still a long way to go before we know what this Steelers team is going to look like. The dust is settled on both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. What other moves might the team make, perhaps unexpected acquisitions or departures? If they traded for one player, they could certainly trade for another, or trade one away. This is a Steelers team starving for postseason success, but how desperate are they for a playoff win in 2025?