Steelers Stock Watch – CB Joey Porter Jr.

Player: CB Joey Porter Jr.

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Third-year CB Joey Porter Jr. shined yesterday during the Steelers’ first full practice in pads at training camp. He showed a renewed level of physicality, according to reports, and strong tackling, growing some weak spots in his game. Though he had already made strides, there is still room for growth in that area.

The Steelers need a big jump from Joey Porter Jr. this year, and they very well may see one. Entering his third season, he appears to be playing with more confidence than ever. Even with two former Pro Bowlers brought in, he has no question about his place in the pecking order. Even Darius Slay said he can learn a thing or two from Porter.

As a rookie in 2023, Porter showed some real deficiencies in the tackling department. Though he worked on that and improved by year’s end, he still had room to grow. If yesterday’s practice is any indication, he could be taking that next step into the type of cornerback the Steelers prize.

Of course, they also need Porter to continue to grow as a coverage player. Apparently, he did get burned by DK Metcalf for a touchdown yesterday, albeit in a one-on-one drill that heavily favors the offensive player. Everybody is going to look bad at some point in a drill such as that, just as backs on backers favors the rusher.

The reality is we won’t know how much Joey Porter Jr. has grown until the bullets start flying. It’s fine to look the part during a friendly practice session, but it’s another to line up and tackle Derrick Henry in the open field. And then on the next play, you have to cover Zay Flowers or DeAndre Hopkins. Life as a cornerback isn’t easy, but that’s why they earn the big bucks. And Porter has a golden opportunity to earn himself a big, fat paycheck in 2026 with his play this year.

With training camp underway and the Steelers exploring their new roster, it’s once again time to “take stock”. It took a while, but we finally saw some of that change the team talked about after the season ended. Certainly, the move to trade for WR DK Metcalf qualifies as a change, not to mention the accompanying contract. Oh, and they also traded some guy named George Pickens, which people found significant.

As we speak, we are in the process of learning what this Steelers team is going to look like. The dust is settled on both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, and now we’re in camp. What other moves might the team make, perhaps unexpected acquisitions or departures? They’ve certainly made a flurry of moves, though some question whether they make much difference. This is a Steelers team starving for postseason success, but how desperate are they for a playoff win in 2025?