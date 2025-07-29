Steelers Stock Watch – CB Donte Kent

Player: CB Donte Kent

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: A rookie seventh-round pick, Donte Kent is off to a good start in his uphill battle for a roster spot. It helps that the young cornerback recorded an interception in the team’s last practice. Indeed, he has found his way around the ball so far, but he also has to contribute more. Perhaps his easiest path to a roster spot is to earn a return job on special teams, which has complications.

The Steelers wouldn’t have drafted CB Donte Kent if they didn’t think he had a chance to make the roster. Indeed, under GM Omar Khan, it seems they have placed greater emphasis on factoring in roster odds in late rounds. Thus far, they have yet to release a draft pick due to performance over two years.

Granted, their two sixth-round picks last year, Logan Lee and Ryan Watts, both wound up on IR. Watts is now retired due to his injury, but Lee’s was never serious. Like Kent, Lee has an uphill battle to make the roster as well.

And both young players are facing the same problem at their positions: significant depth. In front of Donte Kent are Joey Porter Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, Brandin Echols, Beanie Bishop Jr., Cory Trice Jr. and James Pierre. That’s already eight cornerbacks, in case you weren’t counting.

That’s why, even though he’s made some plays, including an interception, Kent’s best shot is on special teams. Danny Smith said Kent was near the very top of his list of players he liked from this year’s class. The Steelers drafted him because of his potential return ability and other special teams contributions. But he also has a lot of experience in coverage at the college level, which surely did not slip their notice.

Of course, we still haven’t even hit padded practices. Many players will rise and fade over the course of training camp and the preseason. Right now, it’s easy to put the spotlight on Donte Kent, an underdog and a rookie. A month from now, his story could be entirely different.

