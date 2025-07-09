Steelers Stock Watch – CB Beanie Bishop Jr.

Player: CB Beanie Bishop Jr.

Stock Value: Down

Reasoning: If Beanie Bishop Jr. had any chance to regain the Steelers’ starting nickel job, Jalen Ramsey just obliterated them. With Ramsey joining Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr., they have their fill at cornerback. Bishop, at this rate, will have to earn his keep primarily on special teams. Perhaps he can fight for the dime back role, but that might be the best-case scenario. The only realistic chance he has would be if the Steelers convert Ramsey into a full-time safety. And they’re not doing that—not this year.

Make no mistake, Beanie Bishop Jr. flashed some legitimate potential as a rookie. But he isn’t Jalen Ramsey, and when you have Jalen Ramsey, you don’t play Beanie Bishop. The Steelers now have him, so that means the second-year man is back to the bench.

At least, that appears to be the likely scenario, approaching the middle of July, and soon training camp. Bishop turned some heads as a rookie, and that helped him find a spot in the defense. But he lost that spot in the second half of the season, and the Steelers showed us what they think with their latest move.

Unless someone can come up with an alternative interpretation in which Ramsey being here is good for Bishop. Even if they eventually move Ramsey to safety, it’s hard to fathom them doing that in 2025. Not on a full-time basis. And they’re not going to sit Porter or Slay in favor of Bishop.

Honestly, it’s hard to concoct plausible scenarios in which things pan out for Beanie Bishop this year. Maybe Ramsey struggles in the slot and they find he is best left on the outside. If that is the case, then the Steelers have a bigger problem on their hands, though.

Bishop has speed and quickness, and he has intelligence that he is developing as a young player. What he will never have, though, is size. He had a lot of low moments as a rookie, but the Steelers probably asked more of him than they should have. That’s on them, but they’re not risking being forced to rely on him again. If Bishop finds his way on the field again, he will have earned it.

With the new league year underway and the Steelers turning their roster over, it’s once again time to “take stock”. It took a while, but we finally saw some of that change the team talked about after the season ended. Certainly, the move to trade for WR DK Metcalf qualifies as a change, not to mention the accompanying contract. Oh, and they also traded some guy named George Pickens, which people found significant.

There is still a long way to go before we know what this Steelers team is going to look like. The dust is settled on both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. What other moves might the team make, perhaps unexpected acquisitions or departures? If they traded for one player, they could certainly trade for another, or trade one away. This is a Steelers team starving for postseason success, but how desperate are they for a playoff win in 2025?