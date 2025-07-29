Steelers Sixth In FOX Sports’ Power Rankings, ‘Are A Super Bowl Contender’ If Rodgers Plays Well

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t putting all their chips in the middle of the table for the 2025 season, but their flurry of offseason moves does have some analysts believing they’re trying to make a Super Bowl run. That’s what FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano thinks, although there is one condition; Aaron Rodgers has to play up to par. Vacchiano placed the Steelers sixth in his power rankings Monday.

“Boy, are they going for it all,” Vacchiano wrote. “In the last few months, they traded for wide receiver DK Metcalf, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith and signed cornerback Darius Slay. Oh, and maybe you heard, they also signed 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers. And it’s really all about him. If he’s still as good as he thinks he is, the Steelers are a Super Bowl contender — especially if they can get production out of a running game where Jaylen Warren and rookie Kaleb Johnson take over for the departed Najee Harris.”

Throughout the offseason, the Steelers have found themselves all over the place in different power rankings. At the beginning of May, FOX Sports ranked the Steelers all the way down at 30th. Since then, they signed Aaron Rodgers, traded George Pickens and made a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins. They’ve since been ranked closer to the middle, but Vacchiano slotting the Steelers at sixth in his power rankings is about the highest they’ve been all offseason.

Vacchiano points out Rodgers’ importance, but the Steelers are also relying on plenty of things around him to go well. Most importantly the offensive line. If that unit struggles throughout the year, it’s going to be extremely hard for Rodgers, who turns 42 in December, to be as productive as the Steelers hope. Along with DK Metcalf, he’s also got to make things work with a pass-catching crew consisting of Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Robert Woods, Jonnu Smith, and Pat Freiermuth.

The Steelers believe in their receiving depth, that seems clear. On the offensive line, things may be more of a struggle. Their only veteran on the unit, Isaac Seumalo, is dealing with a soft-tissue injury to begin camp. So is Broderick Jones, who’s one of the more important players on the entire roster this year.

Fortunately for Pittsburgh, its defense seems ready. They’ve got depth essentially every spot, and it really should be one of the best defensive units in the league. As long as the offense can stay consistent and jell, Pittsburgh should find itself contending for a playoff spot. Maybe the Steelers even contend for a Super Bowl, as Vacchiano thinks is possible in these power rankings.