Report: Steelers Signing DT Kyler Baugh

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing DT Kyler Baugh, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

The #Steelers are signing defensive lineman Kyler Baugh. Baugh was a standout defensive lineman in college at Minnesota. As an NFL rookie last year, he spent time on the Falcons' practice squad.

Baugh was one of three defensive linemen who worked out for the Steelers earlier today.

Undrafted out of Minnesota in the 2024 NFL Draft, Baugh signed with the New Orleans Saints. He also spent time with the New York Giants and, most recently, the Atlanta Falcons, but did not sign a reserve/futures deal with the team.

At Minnesota’s Pro Day last season, which scout Jim Ward attended, Baugh ran a 4.97 40-yard dash. He measured in at 6016, 302 pounds with 32 1/4-inch arms. He also posted a 33 1/2″ vertical leap.

Baugh also spent time with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL, posting 14 tackles and one sack during his stint with the team. In college, he combined for 77 tackles and four sacks over two seasons with the Golden Gophers, as well as four passes defensed. In his final college season in 2023, Baugh registered 41 total tackles, six tackles for a loss and three sacks.

He began his collegiate career at Houston Baptist before transferring to Minnesota prior to the 2023 season. Baugh played in 26 games with 18 starts at Houston Baptist. He had 104 career tackles with 11 tackles for a loss and five sacks.

The Steelers are dealing with injuries to Dean Lowry, Esezi Otomewo and Jacob Slade, leaving depth thin at defensive tackle. Baugh should help provide some competition in camp. He joins a room that includes veteran Cameron Heyward and rookies Yahya Black and Derrick Harmon, as well as Keeanu Benton, Logan Lee, Isaiahh Loudermilk and Daniel Ekuale.

The team hasn’t officially announced the signing, but Baugh will likely make his Steelers debut during the team’s Friday Night Lights practice on August 1 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. A corresponding move will be coming with the Steelers’ roster currently full. It may involve one of the injured defensive tackles, but nothing is confirmed yet. This move will likely be reported when the team makes Baugh’s agreement official.