Steelers Sign S Chuck Clark

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced some roster moves on the second practice day of training camp. They have signed S Chuck Clark and waived DT Domenique Davis as a corresponding roster move, per a press release issued by the team.

Clark was drafted in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and is entering his ninth season in the NFL. He spent his first six seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before an ACL tear held him out of 2023 entirely, and he played one season with the New York Jets.

By the time he left Baltimore, he told The Athletic he was “ready to get out” as he wasn’t being respected as a player. Now he will get the chance to stick it to them on the other side of the NFL’s best rivalry.

Omar Khan didn’t rule out adding a veteran safety, but also seemed to indicate they were happy with their group and would wait and see how training camp unfolds. They ended up getting a player who has a chance to round out the group with solid depth.

With Minkah Fitzpatrick now on the Miami Dolphins, DeShon Elliott and Juan Thornhill were the top two safeties, with Jalen Ramsey also playing out of position at times. They clearly needed to add somebody at some point, and they managed to take care of it early in camp.

Clark started in all 12 games he appeared in for the Jets last season with two passes defensed, a forced fumble, 69 total tackles, and a sack. He was a full-time starter for the Ravens for his final three seasons. In total, he has 75 career starts, five interceptions, 34 passes defensed, six forced fumbles, two defensive touchdowns, 4.5 sacks, and 453 total tackles in his career.

He is listed at 6-0, 209 pounds and ran a 4.54-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2017. According to snap count data from Pro Football Focus, Clark played 272 snaps as a box safety and 347 as a free safety last season. He has played a fair amount of both, and slot corner, throughout his career. He should be another versatile chess piece in that secondary.

As for Davis, he was one of the few defensive linemen on the roster with serious size at 326 pounds. With a very crowded defensive line room, including rookies Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black, Davis was the odd man out. He initially joined the Steelers in November of 2024 to their practice squad before circling back to the Cincinnati Bengals at the end of the 2024 season. He signed a future contract with the Steelers in January.