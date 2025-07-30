Steelers Feature Jonnu Smith In Unique Personnel Package At Training Camp

Aaron Rodgers has spoken positively about every aspect of the Pittsburgh Steelers since signing with the team roughly two months ago. One position group he’s talked about a lot is the tight end room including Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, Connor Heyward and Darnell Washington. Rodgers has found compliments for all of them. At training camp practice on Wednesday, Pittsburgh managed to get them all on the field at once, according to The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo.

Interesting formation: 04 personnel in the huddle (no backs, four TEs). Broke the huddle with Jonnu Smith alongside Rodgers in the backfield. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) July 30, 2025

As DeFabo notes, 04 personnel means there’s no running backs and four tight ends on the field. It’s a rare concept, for obvious reasons. However, it doesn’t mean you can’t have anyone in the backfield, as the Steelers had Jonnu Smith next to Rodgers.

Rodgers spoke about the Steelers’ tight ends yet again Wednesday on the Pat McAfee Show. Interestingly, he specifically mentioned 04 personnel.

“We got a lot of tight ends,” Rodgers said. “We got four great tight ends, we could actually do 04 personnel, which, you know, is four tight ends on the field. When you could put Jonnu and Darnell and Pat and Connor on the field. It’s pretty special.”

There are a few different ways 04 personnel could look if the Steelers decided to use it this season. It could be run out of heavy sets with one receiver on the field. Jonnu Smith makes the most sense in the backfield, since he has the most experience there. Freiermuth would likely line up out wide, while Washington and Heyward would be closer to the line of scrimmage.

Since the Steelers’ tight ends have different skill sets, this could work. Freiermuth can run routes and work the middle of the field. Washington is a massive target, and Heyward has some agility as a former running back as well.

As for Jonnu Smith, he already knows he can play anywhere on the field.

“I’ll speak for myself as well. I’ve made plays at basically every position outside of quarterback,” Smith said while speaking to the media before practice last week. “We’re versatile in that aspect.”

If the Steelers had done more to upgrade at receiver this offseason, they might not be doing things like this. But the Steelers have a versatile tight end room, one Rodgers is clearly a fan of. Some of them have motivation, too, with it being such a crowded room. The 04 personnel could really help a player like Connor Heyward, who needs to make a name for himself with so many players at his position.

Arthur Smith and Aaron Rodgers both love to use their tight ends. This represents a new way to do so.