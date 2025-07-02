Steelers Should ‘Absolutely’ Give Aaron Rodgers As Much Freedom As Big Ben Had, Cowher Says

Aaron Rodgers is the best quarterback the Steelers have had since Ben Roethlisberger, and Bill Cowher sees them recognizing that. Last season, the quarterback’s level of autonomy in the offense emerged as a hot topic with Russell Wilson. Many have shared their thoughts on that subject moving forward, but Cowher’s voice is notable.

Asked if the Steelers should give Aaron Rodgers as much freedom as they did Ben Roethlisberger, Cowher said on the Dan Patrick Show, “Absolutely. I don’t think there’s any question about it”. Cowher, of course, drafted Roethlisberger, but only coached him through his first three seasons.

Rodgers is the Steelers’ latest attempt to fill the quarterback void since Roethlisberger retired. In the three years since, they have toyed with Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, Russell Wilson, and Justin Fields.

They all largely share one commonality, though: Mike Tomlin and the Steelers prioritized security over the big play. During the Killer Bs era, he would throw caution to the wind with Ben Roethlisberger. While Aaron Rodgers might not be quite there physically at this stage, he is there mentally. Even if he won’t dominate the offense through the passing game, he will in other ways.

“I think Aaron [Rodgers] is at a point where he doesn’t want to be throwing the ball 40 times a game”, Cowher said. Forty is hyperbolic, but Rodgers did average 34.4 last year, his highest since 2021. Granted, He led the Jets to a 5-12 record, but that wasn’t all on him.

On the other hand, Tomlin threw it around with Ben Roethlisberger in his final years—sort of. In 2020, Roethlisberger attempted 40.5 passes per game, and 37.8 in 2021. But he also averaged under seven yards depth of target per attempt. Then again, so did Rodgers last year. There is one clear priority when it comes to Rodgers, though, for Cowher.

“You want Aaron Rodgers to be healthy going into the playoffs”, he said. “I think in the meantime, you’ve created a balance on your football team. You’re not just relying on his arm throughout the course of four quarters”.

“You can turn the ball over to him at the end of a half, the end of a game”, Cowher added of Rodgers, similar to how the Steelers used Roethlisberger, “and know he’s been there before. And I think he would operate that very, very efficiently. Again, I think it’s gonna be a matter of getting comfortable within the system with the players he has around him”.

Aaron Rodgers only signed with the Steelers shortly before mandatory minicamp, doing minimal work with the team at that time. He expects to work out privately with teammates this week, however. In the meantime, he is also cramming Arthur Smith’s playbook and plans to discuss his thoughts on that soon.