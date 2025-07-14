Steelers Set To Face Five Of NFL’s 10 Best Quarterbacks From ESPN’s Position Rankings

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2025 schedule might not be as difficult as last season’s was, especially that brutal three-game stretch around Christmas. But this season’s schedule for the Black and Gold will be difficult in one sense: they’ll face a number of great quarterbacks.

Based on ESPN.com’s position rankings built around an anonymous survey featuring executives, scouts and coaches, the Steelers will match up against five of the top 10 quarterbacks from the list.

That includes two matchups each (barring injury) against Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, as well as matchup against Detroit’s Jared Goff, the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert, and Buffalo’s Josh Allen.

Allen, who the Steelers will battle against in Week 13 at Acrisure Stadium, ranked No. 2 behind only Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes. Pittsburgh will have to deal with Burrow (No. 3) and Jackson (No. 4) twice this season in AFC North play, with the Bengals scheduled for Weeks 7 and 11, and the Ravens scheduled for Weeks 14 and 18.

As for Goff (No. 8), the Steelers will visit the Lions in Week 16, and will face Herbert (No. 7) and the Chargers in Week 10 on the road on Sunday Night Football.

In total, that will be seven games (two each against Jackson and Burrow) against five of the 10 best quarterbacks in the NFL. In a QB-driven league, that could make things difficult for the Steelers. Pittsburgh hasn’t had a great deal of success against those quarterbacks in the past, especially Allen.

Against Allen, the Steelers are 1-3, including playoffs. In those four matchups, Allen has thrown for 1,071 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions, and has added 142 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Steelers have never really figured out a way to slow Allen down. He’s a great blend of size, strength, mobility and has a rocket arm and can make all the throws. He’s a challenge for everyone.

Pittsburgh has faced Herbert twice in his career, including last season in Week 3. The Steelers are 1-1 against him, with Herbert leaving the game last season early with an ankle injury, leading to a 20-10 win. In those two matchups, Herbert has thrown for 507 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, and added 90 rushing yards. He’s coming off a 2025 season in which he threw for 3,873 yards and 23 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

“He’s always been a top-5-8 QB — accurate to all levels, athletic, sound decision-maker,” an AFC executive said of Herbert, according to ESPN.com. “It’s almost like he’s underrated now, in my opinion. He’s taken for granted.”

Goff is the most intriguing matchup due to the Lions’ talent, and it being a late-season matchup in Week 16 at Ford Field. Last season, Goff was outstanding, throwing for 4,629 yards and 37 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions. He has helped turn the Lions into a Super Bowl contender, and now the Steelers will have to deal with him this season.

Against the Steelers in two matchups, Goff is 0-1-1, including the tie in 2021 at then-Heinz Field.

While the Steelers should have a great defense this season after the additions of Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, and rookie Derrick Harmon, shoring up key areas of need, going against some elite quarterbacks this season should provide significant challenges.

The secondary has been rebuilt and a new position coach in Gerald Alexander is in the mix. After having communication issues that led to broken plays late in the year, the Steelers could be vulnerable, especially early in the season. Hopefully the Steelers will be up to the challenge.