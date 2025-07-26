Steelers’ Rookie Class Making Immediate Impression

It’s two practices. Not even, really. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ first camp session is always short and Friday’s follow-up was limited by storms. Despite that, it’s easy to understand why the Steelers drafted the rookie class they did. Rounds one through seven, almost all have shown flashes of what made them the picks.

First-rounder DL Derrick Harmon had a strong camp debut. Shedding blocks in the running game, getting his hands up in throwing lanes to knock down one Aaron Rodgers’ pass, and showing strength on his bull rush against Troy Fautanu. Pittsburgh isn’t making him “earn” his reps like the coaching staff has to past high draft picks. Harmon’s working with the starters, starting in the team’s base 3-4 looks and rotating into its nickel packages. The Steelers are giving him plenty of runway and Harmon is running with it.

Running backs are notoriously tough to evaluate in non-padded sessions that will continue through the weekend. But third-rounder Kaleb Johnson’s burst was on display during his handful of Thursday’s carries. It’s something harder to capture on tape or broadcast but something felt in-person, just in the way the unicorn that is DK Metcalf has to be seen to truly understand. Johnson isn’t on that level but he’s looked good in a limited scope of action.

Beyond those moments, his sheer volume in encouraging. Mike Tomlin praised his conditioning and Johnson is a rocked up 230-something pound back without an ounce of fat on him. It’s represented in the reps Johnson’s received. Active as a runner and in the screen game, he’s benefitted from the Steelers having a relatively small number in backs in camp considering Cordarrelle Patterson hasn’t practiced in two days. There’s only five working right now: Jaylen Warren, Kenneth Gainwell (functioning as a receiver as much as running back ), Trey Sermon, Evan Hull, and Johnson. More reps, more exposure, more chances to learn and grow. That’s a good thing for everyone.

Outside linebacker Jack Sawyer fell into the Steelers’ laps in the fourth round. Running second-team left outside linebacker the first round, he impressed with consistent pressure during Friday’s session. A versatile rusher, he brings power and inside rushes and counters in a world where most try to win on the outside edges with speed. Sawyer presents a different puzzle to solve in the thick-bodied rush linebackers Pittsburgh collects more than most.

Special teams will comprise most of his rookie playing time and Sawyer’s been inquisitive there. Part of the punt protection/coverage unit, he had a back-and-forth conversation with coordinator Danny Smith during that period.

Will Howard has been far from spectacular but he’s run a steady show. The operation has been clean and consistent. No bad snaps, no botched handoffs, no wildly off-line throws or poor reads. The ball’s come out on time and Howard seems confident in his reads and progressions.

Carson Bruener has been fighting for reps in a deep inside linebacker room. But he’s also been active on special teams and should rack up summer reps on multiple units. Even cornerback Donte Kent, the final selection, made noise Friday with a quick break and close on the final play, knocking the ball out of tight end JJ Galbreath’s hands. The only draft pick I don’t have many notes on is fifth-rounder Yahya Black. Trench players can be tough to evaluate right now and he’s shown hustle and chase after the ball. We’ll learn more soon.

The group of UDFAs that looked more impressive than past classes has largely been quiet to start. Reps for them can be hard to come by, especially early in camp with the team fairly healthy. Galbreath’s athleticism and hands have been on display both days. If he keeps stacking good reps, there’s real practice squad material.

Being measured and careful is key the first two days. There’s still a long summer, fall, and hopefully long careers ahead to evaluate. The “real” football isn’t even here yet and won’t be until the pads come on Tuesday. Many past players have looked strong early only to fade by the end. But it’s already easy to understand why Pittsburgh made this group of seven selections the picks to represent its 2025 class.