Steelers’ Ramsey Willing To Play Anywhere But Wants To Be ‘In A Position To Affect The Game’

This offseason has been full of surprises for Pittsburgh Steelers fans. One of the biggest moves the team made was acquiring Jalen Ramsey, who’s been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. While Ramsey is talented, it’s unclear what his role with the Steelers will be. By trading Minkah Fitzpatrick, they created a hole at safety. Just as well, they have Joey Porter Jr. and Darius Slay positioned to be their outside corners. After arriving at training camp, Ramsey didn’t give a definitive answer on where he’ll be playing with the Steelers.

“I just want to play football,” Ramsey said Wednesday via The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo on Twitter. “I don’t care where I’m at. Corner. Safety. Slot…At the same time, I don’t think I’m getting paid what I’m getting paid not to be in a position [to do], to affect the game.”

What does Jalen Ramsey imagine his role will be on defense? “I just want to play football. I don’t care where I’m at. Corner. Safety. Slot. “At the same time, I don’t think I’m getting paid what I’m getting paid not to be in a position to affect the game.” — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) July 23, 2025

Ramsey doesn’t commit to anything, but he’s at least open to playing different positions. Reports have indicated that he’s been frustrated in the past when used in certain roles. However, with the Steelers, he’s willing to move around if that’s what they need him to do.

However, Ramsey also makes sure to mention that he wants to be in a position to make an impact. No matter what his role is, he wants to contribute, which is good. Like he says, his price tag is too big for the Steelers not to have him heavily involved on their defense.

Training camp should provide a better idea of what Ramsey will do with the Steelers. Perhaps the Steelers will run their nickel defense more, which would allow them to have Ramsey, Porter, and Slay on the field at the same time. Pittsburgh’s defense is full of talent, but the key will be making sure that group jells.

Losing Fitzpatrick leaves the Steelers with a void on the back end of their defense, so they’ll be looking for Ramsey to help replace him. He hasn’t played safety very much in the league, but he’s been open to making that change in the past. Perhaps the Steelers will simply use the seven-time Pro Bowler in a versatile role, moving him around. Whatever the case, Ramsey should be a valuable piece for the Steelers.