Steelers Reveal New 1933 Throwback Uniform

After months of speculation, reports, and news story teasers, the Pittsburgh Steelers have unveiled “new” throwback uniforms the team will wear during the 2025 season. The uniforms harken back to the days of the 1933 team, the year the franchise was founded.

The team unveiled the new look at 10 AM/EST Monday.

Here they explain the meaning behind each feature of these new uniforms.

Legacy in every thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/65eQd3fJAS — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 21, 2025

Pittsburgh will wear them during its Week 8 home game against the Green Bay Packers, a Sunday night affair on Oct. 26. It will mark the first time QB Aaron Rodgers will face Green Bay, the team that drafted him in 2005.

“We’re excited to unveil our new throwback uniforms which not only pay tribute to the origins of the Steelers franchise but also to the deep connection we have to our hometown of Pittsburgh,” owner and Steelers’ President Art Rooney II said via the team website. “It’s especially fitting that we’ll debut these uniforms on Sunday night, October 26 when we play the Green Bay Packers – another franchise in the league with a long and rich history.”

The Steelers had previously worn a version of the 1933 throwbacks for a game in 1994. From 1933 through 1939, the team was called the Pittsburgh Pirates, a common tactic at the time as the upstart NFL tried to use the popularity of the MLB to grow its game.

Art Rooney II hinted at new throwbacks on schedule release day, then confirming they’d be worn against the Packers. Since, multiple reports from logo/uniform guru Andrew Lind offered details of the uniforms and release date.

“On July 21, the Pittsburgh Steelers will unveil new yellow throwback helmets and matching uniforms, which our sources have now indicated will not be their current Color Rush design, but rather more closely resemble the throwback uniforms they wore from 2007 to 2011, as the striping pattern on the sleeves differs slightly,” he wrote in early July.

Both of those claims came relatively true. Roughly one week before today’s release, the Steelers teased the announcement on social media channels and displayed a countdown banner on the front page of its website.

However, the jersey style isn’t quite as described in Lind’s reporting and the throwback to the ’33 team is a mild surprise.

Pittsburgh has an impressive track record while wearing throwbacks. The team is 8-3 while sporting its “Color Rush” jerseys and 5-0 with its “Block Number” jerseys.

The Steelers open the 2025 season on the road against the New York Jets. The team’s home opener occurs the following week, hosting the Seattle Seahawks. Pittsburgh will play its first international game in more than a decade in Week 4, “hosting” the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland, for the NFL’s first-ever regular season game there. The team’s first primetime game is set for Week 7, a Thursday night away game against the Cincinnati Bengals.