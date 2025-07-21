Steelers’ Offensive Triplets Ranked In Bottom Third Of NFL By CBS Sports

Last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers featured Russell Wilson, Najee Harris and George Pickens as their top offensive triplets. Now, things look drastically different with all three playing elsewhere.

But are the Steelers better off with the new-look trio of Aaron Rodgers, Jaylen Warren and DK Metcalf?

CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin believes the Steelers are better there, but only slightly.

In CBSSports.com’s offensive triplets rankings Monday morning, Dubin ranked the new Steelers triplets at No. 25, just one spot higher than last season’s triplets were.

“This is a hard fall for Rodgers, whose Jets amazingly checked in ninth in last year’s rankings, about which I was very confused at the time. Now, he, Warren and Metcalf only have the Steelers one spot higher than they were with Russell Wilson, Najee Harris and George Pickens did a year ago,” Dubin writes regarding the Steelers’ triplets. “Perhaps you’re a big Kaleb Johnson guy and think he breaks out and therefore the Steelers should be higher, but given the way Rodgers has played since his last MVP season in 2021, being in the bottom third of the league feels right for one of his trios.”

The Steelers appear to be better than they were a year ago at quarterback, running back and wide receiver. Metcalf is a significant upgrade over George Pickens when it comes to the complete package at the receiver position. He can be a hot head, too, but he’ll show up on time and won’t be questioned when it comes to actually putting in the work.

Running back is more of a question because Najee Harris was vastly underrated and very consistent. But Warren getting more work, and rookie Kaleb Johnson having an incredibly bright future in a great fit scheme-wise under Arthur Smith could have the Steelers’ run game in a much better situation.

It all comes down to quarterback though. The Steelers believe Rodgers is a significant upgrade over Wilson and Justin Fields from last season due to his ability to read the field and attack weaknesses defensively. He might be a bit slowed from a mobility standpoint, and that’s a concern behind a young offensive line. But he still throws the football very well with a quick release and knows how to get offenses into the right looks.

If Rodgers can be the upgrade over Wilson and Fields that the Steelers expect, Pittsburgh offense should be good enough to pair with a star-studded defense to make the Steelers a good team this season. That could make this triplets ranking look a bit silly later in the season.