Steelers ‘Not Closing The Door’ On Rodgers Beyond 2025, Khan Says

Aaron Rodgers seemed to strongly suggest that 2025 would be the final season of his storied career via The Pat McAfee Show last month. But he changed his tune, or at least left the door slightly cracked for the possibility of continuing next season when he reported to training camp this week. It turns out the Pittsburgh Steelers are taking that same wait-and-see approach, according to GM Omar Khan.

Rich Eisen asked Khan if he could envision a longer stay for Rodgers if he decides to keep playing.

“I mean, sure,” Khan said via The Rich Eisen Show. “Obviously, we have to see how the season goes. But absolutely. He’s a young 41, and we’re obviously taking it year by year, and that’s where we’re at. But we’re obviously not closing the door on anything.”

Regardless of whether Rodgers sticks around for one more season, the Steelers are locked and loaded for the 2026 NFL Draft. They are projected to have as many as 12 selections and several in the top 100. And if you listen to Art Rooney II’s message at the end of the 2024 season, they were aiming to look for their next quarterback in one of the next two drafts. No offense to Will Howard, but I don’t think a sixth-round pick changes that strategy much.

That opens the possibility of Rodgers starting for the Steelers again in 2026 at 42 years old with Will Howard, Mason Rudolph, and a potential first-round draft pick competing.

Keep in mind that the Steelers seemed open to keeping either Justin Fields or Russell Wilson beyond 2024. Up until they weren’t, and they didn’t make a strong push to keep either. Plans can change from week to week in the NFL, so Rodgers will need to earn a second contract and then decide that he wants to keep going on top of it.

History is not on Rodgers’ side as Tom Brady is one of the only quarterbacks to be effective beyond 41 years old. Another season at 42 would really be pushing the boundaries, but we are talking about one of the best quarterbacks of all time who appears to be in great shape entering his 21st season.