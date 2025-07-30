Steelers Must Review Late-Season Process To Overcome Playoff Struggles, Highsmith Believes

You want to be playing your best football late in the season, but in the last two years, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been doing anything but that.

Last season’s five-game losing streak to end a once-promising year was a prime example of that. The Steelers were a bit banged up, but the ability to execute at a high level, communicate well, and play sound, fundamental football disappeared in the blink of an eye late last year.

It lead to four straight losses to end the regular season and culminated in a blowout loss in an AFC Wild Card matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, sending the Steelers home with a whimper.

This offseason, Steelers GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl were aggressive, plugging a number of holes through NFL draft, free agency and trades. Now, the roster appears to be in good shape entering the season.

For veteran outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, the Steelers have all the pieces in place, and they know how to win games and get to the playoffs. But during an appearance on NFL Network’s Inside Training Camp Live, Highsmith says the team needs to evaluate the late-season process to figure out how to get over the hump in the postseason.

“I’ve been here for six years and I’ve been to the playoffs four times. And so, going to the playoffs four times and not getting any wins is definitely frustrating. And so we know that we have the teams, we’ve had the teams, we have the talent to make a deep run,” Highsmith said, according to video via NFL Network. “And so for us it’s just, like I said, we just gotta look at our process towards the end of the year and see what we’re doing. And we just gotta stay healthy throughout the year.

“But I’m really confident in this team, and like I said, I’m excited that we really have the team to make a run for this thing.”

Getting to the postseason and going one and done has been rather draining on the players. The Steelers do the hard work throughout the regular season, winning enough games and overcoming some adversity from an injury standpoint. Then once they’re in the postseason they’re completely overmatched.

At times, there has been some questions about preparation and coaching. That especially includes last season after the Steelers changed their defensive approach against the Ravens to try and slow down Derrick Henry. Instead, they had no answers for Lamar Jackson or Henry, allowing 299 rushing yards in the blowout loss.

So, what does an evaluation of the process look like for the Steelers late in the year? It might be practice habits, making sure guys are getting work in while also maintaining their bodies for late in the season. It might be game planning against certain opponents, not trying to reinvent the wheel.

And it might also include simplifying rotations and communication, which really hindered the Steelers last year.

Highsmith’s comment about evaluating the process late in the year was eye-opening, since he’s not a guy who questions much of anything and rarely says anything noteworthy through the media. But he did here. We’ll see if the Steelers change anything late in the season.