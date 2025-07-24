Steelers Must Get Back To ‘Certain Brand Of Football’ Defensively, T.J. Watt Believes

After getting physically dominated time and time again late in 2024 in the midst of the five-game losing streak that ended a once-promising season in ugly fashion, the Pittsburgh Steelers had one clear goal in mind this offseason: add physicality.

In a whirlwind offseason that saw a number of new faces and big names across the NFL landscape join the organization, the Steelers seemingly accomplished that.

Players like wide receiver DK Metcalf, tight end Jonnu Smith, cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay and Brandin Echols, and even rookie defensive linemen Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black have helped achieve that goal.

The Steelers are bigger, stronger and have some nastiness and an edge to them.

For star outside linebacker T.J. Watt, that’s exciting, especially after seeing the Steelers’ front office be aggressive this offseason. Now, with training camp underway, Watt has one goal in mind for the Steelers’ defense.

“Teams need to understand that when they come to Pittsburgh, when they play the Steelers, it’s a certain brand of football,” Watt told reporters Wednesday, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “And that’s why you see, especially on the d-line, drafting a d-lineman in the first round is kind of setting the tone to emulating that message to getting that message across.

“And that’s why we tackle so much in training camp. That’s why we go full pads as much as we do.”

T.J. Watt speaks to the media. https://t.co/pIEdoMrTeu — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 23, 2025

After struggling to stop the run down the stretch last season and largely getting pushed around in all phases of the game — especially on defense — the Steelers set out this offseason to correct those problems. Team owner Art Rooney II made it a point of emphasis to stop the run. To do that, they had to continue to address the trenches and add physicality.

Rookies Harmon and Black were selected to fortify the defensive line, while linebackers Jack Sawyer and Carson Bruener were drafted to bring toughness and energy to the defense. Even free agent signee Malik Harrison was part of that emphasis this offseason.

When the Steelers are at their best defensively, they are suffocating the run game, applying a ton of pressure to opposing quarterbacks and taking the football away in abundance. They play with a certain level of physicality, too.

Down the stretch last season, that disappeared. The swagger defensively was gone. Communication fell apart. There was no stopping the run game, either, as the rival Baltimore Ravens ran for 299 yards in the playoff win. It was as ugly as it’s ever been for the Steelers’ defense.

But the pieces seem to be in place now. It’s not just along the defensive front, either. The secondary is much improved and added a couple of physical pieces to work with.

Now, with training camp underway, it’s time to start building up that identity and getting back to a certain standard on the defensive side of the football. It will start with Watt leading the way.