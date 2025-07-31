Steelers Move Thursday Practice To Morning

The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving up their practice on Thursday, July 31 to 10:00 a.m. from it’s originally scheduled 1:55 p.m. timeslot, the team announced on Wednesday.

With rain in the forecast for Latrobe, Pa., where the Steelers practice at Saint Vincent College, the team will move practice up in an attempt to beat the elements. Pittsburgh’s practice on Friday was shortened due to rain, and the team had to move Tuesday’s practice, originally scheduled to be the first in pads, inside to Saint Vincent’s basketball gym. While the school is in the midst of constructing an indoor practice facility, it isn’t ready yet, so the Steelers were forced to go through practice in the gym.

Moving the practice up a few hours on Thursday should prevent a potentially similar situation. The Steelers could still be dealing with some elements, with a 55% chance of precipitation on Thursday morning, per AccuWeather. However, thunderstorms and heavier rain are expected in the afternoon, and the Steelers are looking to get ahead of the bigger storm.

The team announced that the gates will open to fans at 8:30 a.m., so any fans planning to attend practice will need to get an earlier start on Thursday.

The 10:00 am start time is just a half-hour earlier than Pittsburgh’s 10:30 am start for weekday practices last season. However, the Steelers opted to move back to afternoon practices this season, with Mike Tomlin explaining that the team needed the afternoon heat to make it a more “stressful environment.”

Thursday’s practice will be the Steelers’ second one in pads, with Wednesday’s practice kicking off the “real football” portion of camp. Pittsburgh’s training camp has been full of storylines so far, with lots of new faces, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers. With the pads on, it’ll be a good chance to evaluate how the new-look Steelers are playing.