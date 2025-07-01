Steelers’ Insider Predicts Timeline Of When T.J. Watt Signs

Even with the Pittsburgh Steelers shaking up the roster in major ways, one player who seems untouchable is EDGE T.J. Watt. But trade rumors will swirl until a contract extension gets done, especially on the heels of reporting Watt is unhappy over his situation. Tuesday, the PPG’s Gerry Dulac offered clarity on when this saga could be put to bed, predicting a signing after the team’s preseason finale but before the regular season opener.

“Sometime between there,” Dulac told the Rich Eisen Show. “As I said, the Steelers want to and believe they will sign TJ Watt.”

Admittedly, it’s still a broad timeframe. Pittsburgh’s preseason finale is August 21 against the Carolina Panthers. The team’s regular season doesn’t kickoff until September 7 versus the New York Jets. That gives roughly two weeks for the deal to come together. Such a timeline is on-brand for a team often reaching extensions shortly before the year as was the case with TE Pat Freiermuth and DL Cam Heyward a year ago.

In 2021, Watt signed his deal at the eleventh hour. Following a summer hold-in, the extension that made him the highest-paid pass rusher and defensive player wasn’t finalized until September 9. That came three days before the regular season opener. Despite all the time missed, Watt had the best season of his career, finishing with a record-tying 22.5 sacks.

Watt seems likely to dig his heels in again, especially seeing how it didn’t negatively impact him last time. Pittsburgh has expressed a desire to keep Watt with the organization for life but a hot pass rush market let by Myles Garrett’s annual $40 million contract has complicated the landscape. Watt is likely looking to top that figure while the Steelers probably entered the offseason hoping to pay less.

“It’s not on the radar to trade TJ Watt, so that’s not gonna happen,” Dulac said.

Dulac reiterated the belief no deal will get done before training camp, making Watt’s posture on July 23 and July 24 worth noting. Does he attend? If so, what is his level of participation? In order, the answers are “probably” and “not much,” but it will be one of several storylines for a Steelers’ team that has made headlines all offseason long.