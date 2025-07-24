Steelers Have NFL’s Best TE Duo ‘On Paper’, Jonnu Smith Says: ‘We Gotta Prove It’

Arthur Smith’s offenses are known for their tight end usage, so it’s only fitting that the Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the best and most well-rounded TE groups in the NFL. Jonnu Smith was a late addition to the team through their recent trade with the Miami Dolphins, and he joins an already formidable tandem of Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington.

Smith spoke to Pittsburgh media for the first time since joining the team, and he was asked if the Steelers now have the league’s best TE duo.

“We gotta prove it,” Smith said via Post-Gazette Sports on YouTube. “On paper we is, but we gotta go out there and prove it.”

Smith has been part of some high-pedigree TE duos in his eight-year NFL career. He entered the league playing alongside Delanie Walker with the Tennessee Titans and then played with Hunter Henry in New England and Kyle Pitts in Atlanta.

“This will be my third stint at this,” Smith said of playing with great tight ends. “We gonna make each other better.”

Arthur Smith only worked with Walker and Smith for one season with the Tennessee Titans in 2019. Smith led the way with 35 receptions for 439 yards and three touchdowns. His two best seasons came in 2020 and 2024 when he didn’t have another great tight end to play alongside. But he still had a very solid season with the Falcons and Pitts. He caught 50 of his 70 targets for 582 yards and three touchdowns that season, working under Arthur Smith.

According to Ben Roethlisberger, Freiermuth was in high spirits about the addition of another top tight end into the offense. Both of them seem to have the right attitude about potentially sharing some snaps.

If you took Jonnu Smith’s 2024 stats with the Dolphins and put him on the Steelers, he would’ve had the single-best TE season in franchise history. It’s not reasonable to expect 88 receptions for 884 yards with many mouths to feed on offense, but they can both help fill the void left by George Pickens’ departure this offseason.

Let’s not forget Darnell Washington in this equation, either. He looks to take another step towards being a receiving threat, and Aaron Rodgers has already talked him up. The Steelers handed Arthur Smith one of the best TE rooms in the league. It’s up to him to ensure that it doesn’t go to waste.