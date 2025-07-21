Steelers Extending T.J. Watt Right Move, But Won’t Have Them Contending At ‘Championship Level,’ Analyst Says

After months of speculation and debates, the Pittsburgh Steelers did what many expected them to do last week — extend star outside linebacker T.J. Watt’s contract.

Steelers and Watt came to an agreement on a three-year, $123 million extension with $108 million guaranteed, locking him up with the Steelers for the foreseeable future. It’s a lot of money to give to a soon-to-be 31-year-old pass rusher, but it was the right move for the Black and Gold.

But it’s a move that won’t have the Steelers in Super Bowl contention. At least, that’s how ESPN’s Chris Canty — a former NFL defensive end with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens — sees things.

Appearing on ESPN Radio’s Unsportsmanlike Monday, Canty praised the Steelers for the move to extend Watt, but tempered expectations for Pittsburgh.

“I’m not saying it’s the right move because it puts them closer to competing for a championship. I think it’s the right move because it’s the organization doing right by a guy in T.J. Watt that’s gonna be a future Hall of Famer,” Canty said of the Watt extension, according to audio via ESPN Radio. “Cam Heyward put it best: T.J. Watt deserves to be a one-helmet guy. He’s everything that you would expect a player on defense in Pittsburgh to be. And so, for him to not have the postseason success, to not have ever won a playoff game is not an indictment on his abilities. It’s more of a reflection of how bad the organization has been at being able to solidify the most important position post Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback.

“So I think the Steelers did the right thing by paying T.J. Watt. I just don’t think it’s gonna amount to them being able to contend at a championship level.”

Throughout the last few months there were a number of reports that the Steelers and Watt weren’t close in negotiations. Reports also indicated that Watt was not happy with the franchise and the pace of talks. Yet, it was all noise in the end as the two sides hammered out a deal, ensuring Watt will be in Latrobe for the start of training camp.

Now, it’s all about football.

The Steelers took care of there guy, moving closer to ensuring Watt remains a one-helmet guy for the rest of his career as his contract runs through his age-35 season. In the process, they made sure their best player remains on the roster for the foreseeable future, giving them that elite pass rusher who can change games, all while maintaining flexibility elsewhere to try and find that franchise quarterback after the 2025 season.

Though there are concerns about health and durability moving forward with Watt, especially after his tough close to the 2024 season, the Steelers still believe he’s an elite player and compensated him as such. When he’s on the field and healthy, the Steelers’ defense is a force to be reckoned with.

Pittsburgh will need to move him around more often in 2025 in search of better matchups to let him try and impact games. But aside from that one minor schematic change, it should be business as usual again for Watt and the Steelers. He’s a nightmare for opponents, and offensive lines scheme against him consistently.

With some added pieces defensively and upgrades offensively, the Steelers should be better this season compared to recent years. That should help them get over the hump and win a playoff game. But Canty doesn’t expect it to translate to Super Bowl contention this year — or moving forward.