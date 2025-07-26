Steelers Don’t View Jaylen Warren As ‘Feature Back’, Dulac Believes

The Pittsburgh Steelers believed in Jaylen Warren enough to give him a second-round RFA tender, but maybe not enough to avoid drafting a running back with their second selection of the 2025 NFL Draft. Now the former undrafted free agent is in a familiar situation competing for his share of snaps in the running back committee, like he did with first-round RB Najee Harris for three years. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, the Steelers have reservations about putting Warren in a feature role.

“Warren is a reliable, productive back. Was more productive yards per carry than Najee Harris, but let’s face it, part of that is because opposing coordinators are gonna prepare for Najee Harris and make sure that doesn’t hurt you,” Dulac said via 970 AM FOX Sports Radio. “Warren is a nice back, but I don’t think they view him as a feature back. Now, they will begin the season with Jaylen Warren as their starting running back unless something unexpected happens…But I think as the season goes on, Kaleb Johnson will earn more and more time.”

Along with Johnson and Warren, Kenneth Gainwell and Cordarrelle Patterson are both on the roster. Gainwell appears to be taking on more of a receiving role, but there are only so many snaps to go around. And there are high expectations for Johnson, who OC Arthur Smith described as a “perfect fit” when he was drafted.

The most carries that Warren has ever had in a season came in 2023 with 149 for 784 yards. He also had 61 receptions that season as a close second option to Harris. Injuries held him back a bit last season; otherwise, the split would have been much more even. Harris averaged about 275 carries per season in a feature back role. Will Warren get anywhere close to that volume?

If he can be as efficient on a per-touch basis as he always was behind Harris, then I don’t see a reason not to feed him the ball. The offensive line should be as good as it’s ever been during Warren’s career, and the passing game, powered by Aaron Rodgers, should help open up space for the running game. But those benefits will extend to all the running backs, not just Warren.

Where Warren has a distinct advantage at first is his ability to keep Aaron Rodgers upright. He is widely viewed as one of the best RBs in the league in pass protection. With a 41-year-old quarterback, Warren has the inside track to start the season. But the buzz surrounding Johnson is already beginning to build.