Steelers ‘Did Not Expect’ Watt Extension To Happen ‘So Quickly,’ Says Local Insider

At the beginning of last week, it seemed the Pittsburgh Steelers had a problem on their hands. Without a contract extension, T.J. Watt was heading into the final year of his deal, something neither he nor the Steelers were happy with. Fortunately, this has been solved with Watt’s extension making him the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history. According to Steelers insider Gerry Dulac, things came together even quicker than the organization anticipated.

“That was even a surprise to the Steelers,” Dulac said Monday on 102.5 WDVE. “For whatever reason, all of a sudden it was like, ‘Okay, let’s get it done.’ And they did not expect that to happen so quickly.”

For the Steelers, it always felt like a move they had to make. Watt’s been the heart and soul of their defense, and really the team, for years now. They struggle to win when he’s not on the field and keeping him around long-term was especially important after an offseason filled with win-now moves, including the additions of Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith.

That doesn’t mean Watt’s extension is without risk. Watt is in his 30s now and had just 11.5 sacks in 2024 after leading the league with 19 in 2023. He was still excellent against the run, but at age 30, some players of his status start to decline.

The Steelers understand that risk, but according to Dulac, it’s a move they knew they had to make.

“The Steelers know they’re giving away a lot of money, but it’s T.J. Watt,” Dulac said. “I always believe and know that the Steelers not only pay for what a player, they think, can still do, they pay a player for what he has done.”

Dulac mentioned Cam Heyward, who’s a good example of that philosophy. When Heyward signed his own extension last offseason, many Steelers fans expressed confusion. He was coming off a down year of his own and is much older than Watt is. However, that proved to work out for both parties, with Heyward turning back the clock for a terrific season.

Fortunately, the Steelers are in a position where they can afford to take these risks. They have no long-term money invested at quarterback, and likely won’t for a few years. With plenty of cap space to boot, it makes sense to give Watt such a large extension.

“Mike Tomlin did not want any more distractions heading into training camp,” Dulac said. “That’s the last one, it’s taken care of. Let’s go forward, and let’s start from the first day of camp and not have to worry about anything else.”

Tomlin won’t have the easiest job this year. He’s got Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey all in the same building, which could be tough to manage, according to some. However, with Watt under contract long-term, that’s a major distraction that he doesn’t have to worry about anymore.

The Steelers are doing their best to win in 2025 without sacrificing their future. With Watt’s extension, they’re able to do both. And they’ve got to be happy with how quickly it came together.