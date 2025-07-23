Steelers Coaches ‘Probably Want A Do-Over’ For Benching Beanie Bishop For Cam Sutton, Fittipaldo Says

After starting the first half of the season, Beanie Bishop Jr. found the Steelers giving his snaps to Cameron Sutton. Sutton, a veteran of many years in their system, served an eight-game suspension to begin the 2024 season. Given how things turn out, however, one beat writer believes the team regrets that decision.

“Looking back, the coaches probably want a do-over with the Sutton-Bishop decision”, Ray Fittipaldo said in his recent chat session. “But to your point, there had to be a reason for it. It’s just that Sutton didn’t play well enough after his return from suspension. As for the Ramsey move, the Steelers really like his versatility, and I think they’re going to take advantage of it”.

At the time, certainly, there was a certain logic. The Steelers brought back Cameron Sutton because he played well for them, despite his legal troubles (to put it mildly). Although he struggled as an outside cover corner in Detroit, there was reason to believe he could play in the slot effectively. Beanie Bishop started largely because they didn’t really have any other options.

He did play reasonably well, however, all things considered, particularly later in the first half of the year. It’s never easy for a rookie to start, and the Steelers asked a lot of Bishop in that slot role. Although his four interceptions look more impressive on the stat sheet than on film, he still made plays, too.

And yet we’re beginning to find multiple outlets predicting Bishop won’t even make the Steelers’ 53-man roster in 2025. Even we have speculated about his job security, and not unreasonably. Granted, he fell out of favor last season, but there’s a reason Cameron Sutton isn’t here. Although Jalen Ramsey can play in the slot, it’s not like they have much depth there. They have cornerbacks, but most are outside. Even Brandin Echols reportedly only played outside during OTAs and minicamp, for what it’s worth.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin devoted significant time into Beanie Bishop’s development, as you should recall. As the season progressed, they began holding one-on-one meetings, actively working on his craft and film work. That seems like more than a one-year investment for a team always on the lookout for slot cornerbacks like him.

Granted, they have some configuring to do, because they do have numbers at cornerback. The lack of depth at safety may help them keep an extra, which is good news for Bishop. They also have Ramsey, Darius Slay, Joey Porter Jr., Cory Trice Jr. Brandin Echols, and James Pierre as the most notable names.

I don’t think it takes much speculation that the Steelers would like a do-over for benching Beanie Bishop this year. Such a mea culpa doesn’t guarantee him a roster spot this year, though. For a player in his shoes, the good news is, he’s always used to battling and earning his keep. He expects big things for himself in his second season. As long as he earns his way, I suspect there will be a roster spot for him. But it’s all on him to prove it and justify their professional investment in his development.