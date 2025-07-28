Steelers Beat Reporter Believes Chuck Clark Has Been ‘More Noticeable’ Than Juan Thornhill

When the Pittsburgh Steelers traded S Minkah Fitzpatrick back to the Miami Dolphins in the CB Jalen Ramsey trade, the move created a hole in the Steelers’ secondary. The logical assumption was that S Juan Thornhill would step into the vacant free safety spot. But the Steelers made another move at the safety position early in camp, signing former New York Jets (and Baltimore Ravens) S Chuck Clark.

Did the Steelers sign Clark just to add depth to the secondary? Or will he challenge Thornhill? There’s a lot of time left in training camp, but Clark has caught the eye of Jeff Hathhorn, 93.7 The Fan’s Sports Director and Steelers reporter. He noted Monday on The PM Team that Clark is already making plays so quickly after signing. But is that enough to supplant Thornhill?

“Let’s let the preseason play out,” Hathhorn cautioned. “But he’s been more noticeable than Thornhill early.”

Hathhorn is not the only one to say Chuck Clark has hit the ground running. Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke about Clark’s ability to familiarize himself with the Steelers’ defensive scheme quickly. Part of that is Clark’s familiarity with the Steelers from playing in the AFC North with the Ravens. And part of that could be that he’s reunited with his former teammate and fellow safety, DeShon Elliott.

But has Chuck Clark been more noticeable than Juan Thornhill because he’s making more plays? Or could it simply be that the circumstances are quite different? Let’s turn to Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora for his training camp thoughts.

Kozora noted in his Training Camp Diary for Day Four that “Safety Juan Thornhill has also been solid in coverage with multiple contests/breakups through the first four days.” You can go back through each of the days and find references to Thornhill breaking up passes or being in the right spot at the right time. He’s even given WR DK Metcalf some issues through the first four days.

That doesn’t mean Clark isn’t making plays, though. In Kozora’s diary for Day Three, he highlighted a nice play by Clark.

“Rudolph cocks back and throws deep down the left side for WR Roman Wilson,” Kozora wrote. “Wilson has an initial step but James Pierre and especially new S Chuck Clark rip the ball out at the end, forcing the incompletion.”

This is a good sign for the Steelers. They have multiple safeties in Chuck Clark and Juan Thornhill who are making plays through the early parts of camp. That should mean that whoever is starting at the free safety spot can make plays for the defense.

So yes, Chuck Clark is certainly catching people’s eyes. But don’t count Juan Thornhill out, either. Because he’s making plays, too.