Steelers One Of 10-12 Teams ‘On Paper’ That Can Win Super Bowl, Aaron Rodgers Believes

The Pittsburgh Steelers have six Super Bowl victories to their name. They captured four in the 1970s, and two more in the 2000s. Unfortunately, they’ve been in another championship drought. The Steelers haven’t been to the Super Bowl since the 2010 season, and they haven’t even won a playoff game since the 2016 season. Omar Khan thinks the Steelers can change that this year, and Aaron Rodgers agrees.

“I think most of the 32 teams would probably say something to that accord at this time of the year,” Rodgers said Thursday via the team’s website. “But I think that there’s really only six to eight that really have a legitimate chance. Sometimes it’s 10 to 12, and there’s teams that surprise you. But I would say, on paper, we’re probably one of those 10 to 12.”

Ironically enough, the Steelers faced Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in their last Super Bowl appearance. That was Pittsburgh’s last shot at winning a seventh championship, and Rodgers spoiled it with a masterful performance against the NFL’s No. 1 defense. Now, he’s got an opportunity to deliver Pittsburgh’s next Super Bowl win.

This offseason, the Steelers worked tirelessly to try to give themselves a chance at a championship. They added Rodgers, Jalen Ramsey, DK Metcalf, Darius Slay, and Jonnu Smith. It was a busy few months for Omar Khan and company, and they’re hoping their investments pay off.

The Steelers winning the Super Bowl this year feels unlikely. They have a lot of talent on paper, but that doesn’t always equate to winning games. It’s unclear what level some of their new pieces, like Rodgers, can play.

However, like Rodgers says, sometimes teams surprise you. If the Steelers make the playoffs, they could win the Super Bowl, however unlikely that may seem. Things could break right for them to make a deep playoff run.

Also, if Rodgers recaptures some of his old magic, the Steelers might have a better chance at making a run to the championship. He’s one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, but he hasn’t been the same player in recent years. While the Steelers almost surely aren’t going to get the MVP version of Rodgers, if he can show flashes of that ability, they could be a much more dangerous team.