Steelers Are On ‘Runaway Train’ To ‘Status Quo’ 10-7 Season, Says Analyst

It’s been a few years since the Pittsburgh Steelers were one of the best teams in the NFL. Not since 2020 have they won more than 10 games in a season. Worse still, they haven’t won a playoff game since the 2016 season. This year, they’re trying to change that, making several big moves this offseason. The latest of which saw them agree to terms on a contract extension with T.J. Watt. However, analyst Andrew Perloff isn’t sure that Pittsburgh will be much different this year.

“If all-in means all-in on staying at 10-7, every move, to me, says status quo,” Perloff said Friday on Infinity Sports Network. “Trade Minkah Fitzpatrick for Jalen Ramsey, it’s kind of a wash.

“They get in Jonnu Smith, who I think they really like, but Arthur Smith always has Jonnu Smith, and that’s kind of the same. They bring in Aaron Rodgers after having Russell Wilson last year. Maybe a little bit more upside, but what has Aaron Rodgers done lately? Everything feels like it is on a runaway train for another 10-7 season.”

The Steelers have finished 10-7 each of the last two seasons. If they have another year like that, and they once again fail to win a postseason game, they’re going to face a lot of criticism. One of the biggest knocks against them recently has been that they seem stuck in mediocrity. That’s created a lot of frustration around them.

While many teams would be satisfied with that consistency, the Steelers hold themselves to a higher standard. They don’t want to just make the playoffs. They want to compete for a Super Bowl. That’s why they made so many splash moves this offseason.

However, it remains to be seen how much better the Steelers will be. Some of their changes do feel like lateral moves, at least on the surface. Fitzpatrick was one of the best safeties in the league, but he’s been a little underwhelming in recent years. Ramsey’s story is similar, except he plays corner. That trade leaves the Steelers with a hole at safety, although perhaps Ramsey could make a position change.

Also, Rodgers is Super Bowl champion who is past his prime. He built a stellar career with one team, but now, he’s coming off two far worse years with a different franchise. That should remind fans of where Wilson was when he joined the Steelers.

However, the hope is that players like Ramsey and Rodgers can better elevate the Steelers’ ceiling than Fitzpatrick and Wilson. Those moves don’t come without risk, but Pittsburgh is doing some things differently. They certainly haven’t adhered to their status quo.

Are they Super Bowl contenders? Probably not, but they’re in a better position to win a playoff game. They can go 10-7, as long as they win a postseason game.