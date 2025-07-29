Steelers Announce Several Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced several roster moves to open up the second week of training camp. They brought back DT Domenique Davis, who was waived as part of the move to sign Chuck Clark. They also signed TE Kevin Foelsch and RB Lew Nichols while waiving WR Montana Lemonious-Craig and OLB Jeremiah Moon with waived/injured designations. Finally, they terminated the contract of RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson, per a press release issued by the team.

Notably, DJ Thomas-Jones was not among those waived/injured, which is great news as he seemingly avoided a season-ending injury, though his injury suffered Sunday should still cause him to miss some time. It may also be a good sign for Broderick Jones that no offensive tackle was signed as he deals with a soft-tissue injury.

Foelsch and Nichols were just brought in for workouts yesterday. Foelsch should help replace some of the practice snaps that Thomas-Jones was getting, while Nichols will provide depth at running back after Patterson’s release.

Davis entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets in 2020. He bounced on and off the Cincinnati Bengals’ roster for years before landing in Pittsburgh in January. At 6-2, 326 pounds, Davis is one of the heaviest defensive linemen on the team. He’s appeared in two games in his career.

Foelsch entered the league in 2024 as an undrafted free agent to the Carolina Panthers and now joins the Steelers as his fifth team since entering the NFL. Foelsch is 6033, 247 pounds and posted impressive workout stats at his Pro Day with a 4.67-second 40-yard dash, 33-inch vertical and 21 reps on the bench press.

Nichols was a seventh-round draft pick to the Green Bay Packers in 2023, but was waived/injured at the end of his rookie training camp before landing on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad later that season. He was with the Eagles until last week when he was waived. He entered the league at 5101 and 220 pounds with a 4.61-second 40-yard dash and a 37-inch vertical. He has not appeared in a game yet in his career.

Moon and Lemonious-Craig were both injured over the first four days of training camp. Moon had a chance at making the roster as a special teamer, but it was an uphill battle after the Steelers drafted Jack Sawyer.