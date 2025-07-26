Steelers Announce Hall Of Honor Class Of 2025 Inductees

Ahead of training camp practice at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe on Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers and team president and owner Art Rooney II announced the 2025 Hall of Honor class in an event at the Fred Rogers Institute on campus.

The three newest inductees to the Hall of Honor are QB Ben Roethlisberger, C Maurkice Pouncey, and OLB Joey Porter Sr, the team announced via a video posted to the team’s YouTube channel.

The Steelers’ Hall of Honor previously had 57 contributors honored at Heinz Field. Last year, outside linebacker Jason Gildon, nose tackle Casey Hampton, running back Willie Parker, and defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau were inducted into the Steelers Hall of Honor.

The Steelers created the franchise’s Hall of Honor in 2017 after Rooney II came up with the idea along with late Chairman Dan Rooney, with the goal of recognizing former players, coaches, and front office personnel who played an integral role in the success of the franchise, from the beginning in 1933 to the present day.

Roethlisberger was a shoo-in for the honor in his first year of eligibility for the Hall of Honor after retiring after the 2021 season. The former first-round pick at No. 11 overall in the 2004 NFL Draft had an 18-year career with the Black and Gold, winning two Super Bowls and appearing in a third.

Ben Roethlisberger officially announces his retirement (via @_bigben7)https://t.co/eYBv63MGXQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 27, 2022

In his career, which will land him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame very soon, Roethlisberger threw for 64,088 yards, 418 touchdowns, and 211 interceptions. He added 1,373 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns in his career in the regular season, leading the Steelers to a 165-81-1 record.

Roethlisberger went 13-10 in the playoffs, throwing for 5,972 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions. He led the Steelers to wins in Super Bowl XL over the Seattle Seahawks and Super Bowl XLIII over the Arizona Cardinals. In Super Bowl XLIII, Roethlisberger cemented his legacy with one of the greatest plays of all time, hitting Santonio Holmes in the back corner of the end zone for the game-winning score.

Roethlisberger also led the Steelers to an appearance in Super Bowl XLV against the Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers, though the Steelers came up short.

In his tenure, he had a remarkable rookie season. In 2004, he stepped in for the injured Tommy Maddox and led the Steelers to 13 straight wins and an appearance in the AFC Championship Game. He won the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2004 and later earned six Pro Bowl nods.

Pouncey was Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft and started 134 games for the Steelers. He made the 2010s All-Decade Team and was a nine-time Pro Bowler. He was a first-team All-Pro three times and a second-team All-Pro twice. He also blocked for four 1,000-yard rushers in Pittsburgh.

He was also a four-time team captain during his 11-year career with the Steelers. He was inducted in his second year of eligibility.

Porter had 60 sacks during his playing career with the Steelers, which lasted from 1999 to 2006. He was a member of the 2005 Super Bowl XL-winning team and returned to Pittsburgh later in his career to serve as a defensive assistant and outside linebackers coach. Porter was a first-team All-Pro in 2003 and made second-team All-Pro twice.

He was also a member of the 2000s All-Decade team, and when he left the Steelers, his 60 sacks ranked fourth in team history.

Porter finished his career with the Steelers with 468 tackles and 17 forced fumbles. His son, Joey Porter Jr., is currently a cornerback for the Steelers, and Porter Sr.’s Hall of Honor induction came on his son’s 25th birthday.

He said it’s “special” to be inducted.

“It’s an honor to be in it. To be mentioned with all the guys that played before that are in the Hall of Honor is special. Being in Pittsburgh, you know the tradition of what it means to play for the Steelers,” he told Steelers.com.

Mike Tomlin offered his congratulations to the newest inductees.

“What a small and really special group we have going into the Hall of Honor this year. Just want to send a big congratulations to Ben and Joey and Maurkice. I can’t wait to have you guys back and participate in it. Well-deserved,” Tomlin said via video by Teresa Varley of Steelers.com on Twitter.

Big time congratulations to Joey Porter, Maurkice Pouncey and Ben Roethlisberger on being selected for the Hall of Honor Class of 2025. These were three incredible players and are great representatives of the Pittsburgh Steelers. pic.twitter.com/LpO6l2BZBq — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) July 26, 2025

They will be officially inducted during the Hall of Honor dinner on December 14 and honored during a halftime ceremony during the Steelers’ Monday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins on December 15.