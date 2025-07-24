Steelers Already Showing Different Alignments For T.J. Watt At Training Camp

T.J. Watt acknowledged the need to get more creative with how he’s used on defense after a tough end to the 2024 season. Every offensive coordinator entered game week last year claiming to have a great plan to take Watt out of the game, and it actually started working by the end of the season. Tight ends and running backs were chipping him more than any other pass rusher in the league, and it slowed him down just enough to neutralize his sack production down the stretch.

Watt said this time of year would be perfect to experiment, and that is already proving to be true.

According to our Alex Kozora, Watt lined up over the middle on one rep of 11-on-11 and dropped into coverage. The whole idea is to make it more difficult for opposing offensive coordinators and quarterbacks to take him out of the game, so a wide variety of alignments and responsibilities after the snap will help.

Ryan McCollum not working in team. Jogging off to side. Cole Holcomb getting team reps. Watt aligned over middle on early rep and dropped into coverage. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 24, 2025

Watt started his career on the right side, but found his home on the left in his second season and never looked back. Don’t expect a dramatic shift away from where he’s comfortable. It’s his bread and butter, and it’s worked for several seasons for a reason. But he played just 11 combined snaps on the right side last year compared to 984 on the left.

As they showed early in training camp, he can also line up over the middle. Myles Garrett has found some success being used as a chess piece in that way.

Fresh off a three-year extension that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, the Steelers need Watt to return to his 15-plus sack form that he’s been at for most of his career. They paid him for what he’s already done, but also for what they expect him to keep doing. Preventing offenses from easily being able to scheme him out of games is a good starting point to make sure that happens.