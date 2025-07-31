Steelers Activate Isaac Seumalo From NFI List With Thursday Return To Practice

OG Isaac Seumalo entered training camp with a soft-tissue injury that landed him on the NFI (non-football injury) list. As recently as this week, Mike Tomlin said he was still day-to-day with no timetable for a return. It turns out he was much closer than Tomlin let on. Seumalo returned to practice today as the Pittsburgh Steelers activated him from the NFI list, they announced on X.

G Isaac Seumalo returned to practice today and has been activated off the Non-Football Injury List. @BordasLaw 📝: https://t.co/gDO5k5vrUJ pic.twitter.com/ojDBC748Sn — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 31, 2025

This is the first year in a long time that the Steelers are entering the season with their starting five offensive linemen known before training camp. But Seumalo’s inclusion on the NFI list and Broderick Jones’ groin injury put the left side of the line on shaky ground over the first week of camp.

Jones partially returned to practice yesterday after missing most of Sunday’s session and Seumalo now joins him today. We will see if they ease Seumalo back into practice. The Steelers are not wearing pads today after an intense practice yesterday for the first day of contact and Friday Night Lights tomorrow for the most physical practice of camp. Today should give Seumalo some time to get back into the swing of things, but we will see if he is a full participant on Friday evening.

First team OL in warmups. #Steelers Broderick Jones-Isaac Seumalo-Zach Frazier-Mason McCormick-Troy Fautanu — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 31, 2025

Spencer Anderson had been starting in Seumalo’s place and should now return to the second team. He should still get plenty of practice reps throughout the rest of camp as Seumalo is a frequently given veteran days off.

Seumalo suffered a pec injury toward the end of camp last year and missed the first four games of the season. The Steelers are going to need a fully healthy offensive line this year to protect 41-year-old QB Aaron Rodgers. And the more time the starters work together in camp, the better off they will be heading into the season.