Steelers 2025 Training Camp Injury Report – July 26 – Veteran Rest Days, Jonnu Smith Returns

The Pittsburgh Steelers hit the practice field on Saturday after a rain-shortened session cut practice short on Friday, but not everyone was on the field. OLB T.J. Watt, CB Darius Slay and DL Cameron Heyward all got veteran rest days and didn’t practice.

OG Isaac Seumalo again didn’t practice as he remains on the non-football injury list, but he did take “very light” pass sets at the end of practice, per Alex Kozora.

Issac Seumalo taking some very light pass sets at the end of practice. Remains on NFI. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/gasodTEBYH — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 26, 2025

C Ryan McCollum worked in team for the first time after being limited the first two days of training camp. He took second-team center snaps behind C Zack Frazier, and he’ll be looking to earn the backup center job for the second season in a row. TE Jonnu Smith also practiced fully for the first time during training camp, getting work in individual and team drills. That is a good sign after dealing with what seemed to be heat-related issues on Wednesday. Mike Tomlin had described him as day to day.

OLB Jeremiah Moon was carted off the field with an unknown injury after talking to trainers on the sideline. Mike Tomlin said Moon suffered a calf injury and is being evaluated but that was the only injury of note, per Joe Rutter of TribLive.

Mike Tomlin said LB Jeremiah Moon left early with a calf injury that s being evaluated. That is the only significant injury from Day 3. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 26, 2025

S Quindell Johnson did not practice, and Kozora reported that he didn’t have a helmet, instead watching drills with a towel over his head on the sideline. With Tomlin not mentioning anything, Johnson is likely fine, but it’ll be worth watching to see if he’s a participant in practice tomorrow.

RB Cordarrelle Patterson remains out of practice after not participating today.

The Steelers like to mix in rest days for their established veterans during camp, and during this stretch of four straight practices to open camp, Heyward, Watt and Slay got a day off. It won’t be their only one, either, and it’s good to get those guys a small break before the pads come on Tuesday.

Moon’s injury is worth watching as he fights for a spot on the 53-man roster in a crowded outside linebacker room, but it was good that Smith and McCollum were able to get back into the mix. All in all, it was another relatively clean day for the Steelers injury-wise, which is always a positive.