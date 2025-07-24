Steelers 2025 Training Camp Injury Report – July 24 – Cordarelle Patterson, Jonnu Smith ‘Day To Day’

The Pittsburgh Steelers held their first 2025 training camp practice on Thursday, but one notable player was missing. OG Isaac Seumalo missed practice after being placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list on Wednesday with a soft-tissue injury. Per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Seumalo’s injury isn’t serious.

Seumalo did some individual work during practice in the far end zone, per Alex Kozora.

HC Mike Tomlin said there no injuries to note from practice. TE Jonnu Smith and RB Cordarrelle Patterson didn’t practice in team drills. Tomlin said there may have been heat-related issues and the two are “day-to-day,” according to Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Mike Tomlin says no injuries worth mentioning today, maybe some heat-related issues. Jonnu Smith and Cordarrelle Patterson can be considered “day to day.” — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 24, 2025

C Ryan McCollum was also not a participant in team periods, per Kozora, but he was jogging off to the side. He was talking to Steelers head trainer Gabe Amponsah after practice and wearing a leg sleeve.

C Ryan McCollum speaking with Steelers head trainer Gabe Amponsah after practice. McCollum dressed but was limited. Wearing sleeve on left leg. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 24, 2025

The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo reported Smith began practice in uniform but changed into a hoodie during practice.

New TE Jonnu Smith was in uniform to start practice but is now in a hoodie as an observer. We’ll ask Mike Tomlin about it after practice. pic.twitter.com/nHCYRRMTHq — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) July 24, 2025

Batko reported that RB Cordarrelle Patterson also wasn’t in team activities and posted a picture of him in street clothes as well.

Yes he’s in sweats talking to fellow Rock Hill native and offseason workout partner Mason Rudolph https://t.co/QznA8EeMLT pic.twitter.com/x3HKcquNt0 — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 24, 2025

It’s only Day 1, but it’s good for the Steelers that there were no real injuries of note. The heat-related issues seem to be what sidelined Smith and Patterson. It’s unknown what McCollum is dealing with, but with no mention by Tomlin, it could be a minor injury.

With the wrap on his leg, it could be a lower-body injury but at least he was able to work off to the side. With McCollum sidelined, OL Max Scharping took center reps behind Zach Frazier, per Kozora, which could be a sign that Scharping is Pittsburgh’s third-string center if the team gets to that point.

McCollum’s injury seems to be the only one worth keeping tabs on aside from Seumalo’s. In the early portion of camp, there are usually a few players who are sidelined due to the heat, and this year, Smith and Patterson appear to be the first two who may miss time. All in all, though, it’s a relatively clean injury report, which the Steelers will certainly be happy with.