Steelers 2025 Training Camp Diary: Day Two

Dark storm clouds that rolled in during practice forced the Pittsburgh Steelers to cut their session short Friday at Saint Vincent College. But there’s still much to discuss from today’s session so let’s get to it.

Camp Notes (Day One)

– Not often you see the Steelers so quickly halt practice and go inside the way they did today. There wasn’t much rain and only a little thunder, but the team played it safe and made the players walk up the hill and stairs to the building, opting not to come back. Pittsburgh will try to get a full day’s work in tomorrow, though more rain and storms are in the forecast.

– Injury roundup: As Mike Tomlin noted after practice, things are status quo. OG Isaac Seumalo (soft tissue) remains on NFI. Like yesterday, he did light jogging during one portion of practice. TE Jonnu Smith hit the JUGS machine early in practice and dressed but his day was done after stretch line. He didn’t work during the individual or the team period. C Ryan McCollum worked during the individual periods but not in the team sessions. RB Cordarrelle Patterson didn’t dress or work. He may have been on the field but if so, I didn’t see him.

– New Steelers safety Chuck Clark will wear No. 21. He picked up a couple reps during team periods today.

– Battle of the Wilsons. Yesterday, ILB Payton Wilson was the first man out. Today, it was WR Roman Wilson, who made his way down the stairs at 1:27. OL Nick Broeker was the next player out while Wilson and ILB Cole Holcomb trotted out together at 1:30. Like yesterday, Roman Wilson signed autographs before making his way to the field. Once there, he was the first player to the JUGS machine. Rookies Montana Lemonious-Craig and Ke’Shawn Williams soon joined him while fellow rookie Roc Taylor spent time working with WRs Coach Zach Azzanni, catching passes around a practice dummy (that looks like this to mimic a DB blocking line of sight).

– I make this more as an objective observation than an editorial, but Aaron Rodgers gets…a lot less cheers than I’d expect for a future Hall of Fame quarterback. I know he’s new to the team, but Russell Wilson got far more applause from the fans who line the fence line than Rodgers, who barely registers more than a polite golf clap. It’s not that he’s sneering at fans either. He doesn’t sign autographs before practice (most players don’t) but acknowledges them and extends his right arm to high-five a few as he walks down the hill.

– Center/quarterback snapping pairings in the early warmups before the whole offense came together. Zach Frazier-Aaron Rodgers, Max Scharping-Mason Rudolph, Ryan McCollum-Skylar Thompson, and Nick Broeker-Will Howard.

– Offensive line groups were the same as yesterday. The literal lines for the team periods (reminder McCollum was limited)

1st Team: Broderick Jones-Spencer Anderson-Zach Frazier-Mason McCormick-Troy Fautanu

2nd Team: Calvin Anderson-Doug Nester-Max Scharping-Steven Jones-Dylan Cook

3rd Team: Gareth Warren-Doug Nester-Nick Broeker-Aiden Williams-Steven Jones

– Couple of rookie tight ends, JJ Galbreath and DJ Thomas-Jones, playing catch and hanging out before TEs Coach Alfredo Roberts put the group to work early in practice.

– Like yesterday, Calvin Austin III, DK Metcalf, and Roman Wilson were the three-receivers to “start” in the first offensive grouping during the initial on-air/install reps. During these plays, RB Kenneth Gainwell continued to split out like a receiver.

– Veteran WR Brandon Johnson spent a moment talking with an assistant coach, working on the footwork of his release.

– Punt-return lines were the same as yesterday: Calvin Austin, Scotty Miller, Donte Kent, Robert Woods, Max Hurleman, and Ke’Shawn Williams. Funny moment when TE Darnell Washington stepped in to field a punt and was excited to catch it cleanly. It was just for fun though. Maybe a little more seriously was EDGE DeMarvin Leal fielding at least one kick in the KR line. Not that he’d ever be a true returner, but he could be used as an up man on that unit where it’s possible he could end up fielding one in game.

– Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu has spent the past two days at Steelers’ practice. Cool to see those legends come back and be around camp.

– Defensive Backs Coach Gerald Alexander goes all out during the individual session. Mimicking a receiver for the DBs, he’s running routes at three-quarters speed. Really giving them a good look. Showing, not just teaching. Grady Brown wasn’t hands off, but he didn’t work like that.

– Some special teams notes during a dedicated punt period, though the focus was mainly on the protect team and not punters and returners. Of the core group, the wings, guards, and tackles, here were the lines.

First Group: Malik Harrison-Mark Robinson-Long Snapper-Nick Herbig-Connor Heyward. That was the front line. The wings were Payton Wilson and Jeremiah Moon.

Second Group: Julius Welschof-Eku Leota-Long Snapper-Jack Sawyer-JJ Galbreath. That was the front line. The wings were Carson Bruener and Cole Holcomb.

Third Group: A skeleton pairing of who was left over. Devin Harper, Trey Sermon, and DJ Thomas-Jones were part of the group with Sebastian Castro the upback. Don’t have the upback noted in the other two lines but we know Miles Killebrew is the starter.

First Team Period (11 on 11)

Seven Shots returns. Ball on the opponent’s 2-yard line.

1. Offensive line of Broderick Jones-Spencer Anderson-Zach Frazier-Mason McCormick-Troy Fautanu. Worth noting T.J. Watt aligned at right outside linebacker here instead of his usual left spot. Part of the moving around he said he’ll do. Alex Highsmith was on the other side. Usual suspects elsewhere defensively.

Offense comes out in 12 personnel (2-TE sets). Zach Frazier’s snap is low and rolls past Aaron Rodgers. Think Rodgers tried to keep the play alive, but it was pretty much over. I don’t think the coaches counted it because they ran seven more reps after this, so we’ll just cross this rep out.

2. Watt still on the right side, now playing right defensive end with his hand down. Rodgers throws his first touchdown pass of training camp, hitting WR DK Metcalf on a speed out left side. Metcalf shed through RCB Darius Slay to create space and haul in the pass.

3. DeShon Elliott and Jalen Ramsey the safety pairing against 12 personnel, Pat Freiermuth and Connor Heyward the tight ends. Rodgers still in at quarterback with Jaylen Warren the back. Rodgers wants Metcalf on a back-shoulder fade right side but LCB Joey Porter Jr. contests it well and helps break it up.

4. Second-team offensive line of Anderson-Nester-Scharping-Jones-Cook. Mason Rudolph subs in at quarterback with rookie RB Kaleb Johnson in the backfield. Receiver Ke’Shawn Williams motions left to right. Rudolph looks left and comes back middle and right. After working through his progressions, he fires it over the middle in the back of the end zone. But safety Juan Thornhill spies it and bats it up and away, the football falling up and over the crossbar and incomplete. Nice rep from Thornhill.

5. Steelers in 12 personnel. Robert Woods and Scotty Miller the two receivers, Woods in the slot and Miller out wide. Rudolph looks for Miller and fires a slant right side complete to him for the score.

6. Offense stays in 12 personnel. O-line grouping of Warren-Nester-Broeker-Williams-Jones. Brandon Johnson checks in at receiver. QB Will Howard looks for Johnson but it’s incomplete, LCB Cory Trice Jr. blanketing it well.

7. DeMarvin Leal and Jeremiah Moon (his hand in the dirt as the RDE) sub in at outside linebacker. Esezi Otomewo and Logan Lee the d-tackle pairing. Evan Hull in at running back with Max Hurleman motioning slot right. Brandon Johnson backside X receiver. Will Howard fires to TE JJ Galbreath right side, and he makes a nice spinning snare to secure it for the touchdown.

8. To break a 3-3 tie, the coaches brought back the first-team offense and defense to settle the score. Nice concept here to create natural picks and rubs that got Pat Freiermuth wide open for the touchdown. Day goes to the offense, 4-3.

Second Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the offense’s 30. Watt again at right outside linebacker with Highsmith left. Offense in 11 personnel, Roman Wilson, DK Metcalf, and Calvin Austin the three receivers. In response, the defense deployed Joey Porter Jr. and Darius Slay outside and Jalen Ramsey in the slot. Derrick Harmon and Cameron Heyward the d-tackle pairing. Payton Wilson and Patrick Queen the inside linebackers, Juan Thornhill and DeShon Elliott the safeties.

Pre-snap, Austin goes in motion from right to left and Ramsey follows. Aaron Rodgers hits Austin left side for about an 8-yard gain. Slay crept up but peeled off in this non-contact session but in a game, there’s a good chance this ends incomplete. Or, at the least, Austin would’ve been popped good. Nice job by Fautanu sealing Highsmith up the edge.

2. Steelers again in 11 personnel. Same cornerback grouping as above. Empty set with LB Payton Wilson walking out to cover the back. Rodgers hits Kenneth Gainwell for a short underneath completion, the latter wiggling out of Wilson’s wrap up at the end of the play.

3. More 11 personnel. Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek, and DK Metcalf the three receivers. Jack Sawyer in at LOLB, Nick Herbig at ROLB. Keeanu Benton and Dean Lowry the nickel pairing. Rodgers in at QB, Kaleb Johnson at RB, offense aligned 3×1. Tunnel screen to the left from Rodgers to Metcalf but there’s not a ton of room and Metcalf bumps into Skowronek. Herbig tags him. Gain of 2 yards.

4. Still in 11 personnel but offense using tight/reduced splits. Rodgers complete to Johnson for about 4 yards. Nice inside rush move by Sawyer to beat his block.

5. Mason Rudolph in at quarterback. Brandin Echols at LCB, Cory Trice Jr. at RCB. Rudolph hits Connor Heyward over the middle for about 5 yards.

6. Beanie Bishop Jr. in the slot with Echols and Trice on the outside. Leal and Moon at outside linebacker. Cole Holcomb walks out wide against the offensive empty set. Rudolph hits Skowronek left side for about 6 yards, Trice on the coverage.

7. Steelers in 11 personnel. Rudolph at quarterback, Hull at running back. First true heave of camp with Rudolph firing deep down the middle for WR Lance McCutcheon. Brandin Echols sees it the whole way and does a nice job of breaking the pass up, laying on his back and putting his arms out to celebrate. Ball may have been a little underthrown, but still a nice play.

8. Skylar Thompson checks in at QB. Low snap here and the start of the play is bumpy. Thompson fires left side for Robert Woods but Trice has solid coverage and it’s incomplete.

9. Chuck Clark checking in and getting safety reps opposite Miles Killebrew. Cameron McCutcheon and James Pierre the corner pairing, Julius Welschof and Eku Leota at outside linebacker. Tight end JJ Galbreath goes into motion. Screen left to RB Kaleb Johnson with a lot of room out in front. Right guard Aiden Williams is running hard to stay in front and throw blocks. Give him a gain of 15ish, though like I noted yesterday, “down” is subjective in these settings.

Like the hustle from rookie DL Yahya Black here though Johnson easily scooted away.

10. Jacob Slade and Logan Lee the d-line pairing. Carson Bruener and Mark Robinson at inside ‘backer. Will Howard in at QB. Quick throw in the flat from Howard to Trey Sermon, who bobbled and nearly dropped the pass. He hauled it in the second time as Robinson charged hard to influence the near drop. Give it a gain of 5 yards.

Third Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the offense’s 30. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith in their “normal” outside linebacker spots. Keeanu Benton and Cam Heyward the d-tackle duo, Payton Wilson and Patrick Queen at inside linebacker, Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay, and Jalen Ramsey in the slot with DeShon Elliott and Juan Thornhill at safety.

Roman Wilson, DK Metcalf, and Calvin Austin the three receivers, Austin in the slot. Rodgers wants Austin but his throw is well short and incomplete, Ramsey in the vicinity and covering him.

For whatever it’s worth, LT Broderick Jones doubled over at the end of the play and stayed like that for a moment. But he returned to the huddle and practiced the rest of the day, though only a few reps were left because of the rain.

2. Offense in 12 personnel, Freiermuth and Heyward the tight ends. Ramsey was on the field, but Elliott followed Heyward as he motioned across. Rodgers hit WR Calvin Austin for his longest completion of camp and past midfield before being tagged by Juan Thornhill. At least a 20-yard completion if not more.

3. Okie front of Dean Lowry-Keeanu Benton-Derrick Harmon. Blocking up front gave Kaleb Johnson the corner to turn upfield along the left sideline for a 7- or 8-yard gain.

4. Ball on the offense’s 34. Slay and Porter the cornerback pairing, Lowry and Harmon the d-tackles. Steelers in 11 personnel. Porter breaks up a short throw to Freiermuth. Up front, Herbig dusted Broderick Jones with a great inside spin move.

5. Rudolph complete to Connor Heyward right side. Heyward made a sliding grab to come down with the pass for about a 12-yard pickup, though falling down prevented YAC.

6. Echols and Trice the outside cornerbacks. D-line of Yahya Black-Daniel Ekuale-Isaiahh Loudermilk. Rodgers complete to JJ Galbreath right side with good YAC as DeMarvin Leal, dropping into coverage, chased from behind. I’ll put it down for a gain of 15.

7. Echols and Trice still the outside corners with Bishop in the slot. Nothing there for Rudolph, who gets touched by Jeremiah Moon. Rudolph dumped the ball off late, but this was a dead play.

8. Will Howard wants WR Ke’Shawn Williams on a slant left side. Maybe the throw was a touch low but still catchable and Williams couldn’t haul it in.

9. Evan Hull on the carry. Nothing really there. Logan Lee first man to tag him as Hull took it right side.

10. Skylar Thompson in at quarterback. Looking for Galbreath left side but rookie CB Donte Kent does a nice job closing and finishing the play, swatting the ball away.

From here, storm clouds rolled in, and the team walked up to the facility for the day.

Camp Recap (TL;DR)

– Still waiting to learn more about the quarterbacks and the offense. Obviously just two days in. Things haven’t been perfect but much of practice has been clean. Not a ton of blown assignments, dropped passes, or pre-snap penalties, and snaps overall have been okay. A couple of blips and errors, including the first play of Seven Shots, but for the time of year with so much “new,” it’s gone fairly well.

– Not shocking based on his college tape but rookie TE JJ Galbreath is athletic with good hands. He’s made a couple of tough grabs these first two days and has a nice catch radius. There’s practice squad material here.

– Long ways to go in the evaluation and it doesn’t mean a lot until the pads come on. But it hasn’t been a great two days for Broderick Jones in pass pro. Has had trouble with the Steelers’ talented outside linebackers. Had an ugly rep Thursday and a tough one today against Herbig.

– Good that WR Roman Wilson is healthy and working but hoping to soon have more in my notes of him making plays. He can’t always dictate when the ball goes to him and it’s not like any one receiver is having a hot start to camp. But it’ll be good for Wilson to have that first big play now that Metcalf has his touchdown and Austin has a long completion from Rodgers.

– Hot take. Pound-for-pound, DeMarvin Leal might be the most athletic player on the Steelers. That alone doesn’t make for a successful NFL player, but the guy is a freak athlete, no question. His chase after the ball in space. His overall fluidity. The way he jumps around, leaping high into the air after his kick-return rep early in practice. That’s why he’s still around. There’s an interesting athletic profile with him.

Finding the fit has always been problematic. Still think he’s best starting over with another team, one that would make him a 4-3 defensive end. If there’s a trade candidate to flip for a seventh-round pick at cutdowns, it’s Leal.

– Couple nice rushes from rookie Jack Sawyer today. He’s got tools in his toolbox and multiple ways to win, including inside rushes/counters. Steelers’ rookie class is off to a nice start across the board.

– Linebacker Cole Holcomb continues to move well and participate every step of the way. He’s also working on special teams to increase his value and odds of making the 53-man roster. I suppose there’s a time where I should stop noting that “wow, man practices” but it’s just nice to confirm he’s healthy. I’m enjoying it, though I’m sure not as much as him.

– Steelers defensive backs made plays today. Joey Porter Jr., Cory Trice Jr., Brandin Echols, Juan Thornhill, and Donte Kent all with breakups. Group is physical and aggressive on the football.

Saint Vincent Snapshot

A very long line to enter training camp today.

