Steelers 2025 Training Camp Diary: Day Seven

Morning practice Thursday and the Pittsburgh Steelers got in a full session before some afternoon storms rolled in. Let’s dig into what happened.

Camp Notes (Day Seven)

– Injury roundup: Defensive lines short today. Cam Heyward got the day off while Esezi Otomewo, Dean Lowry, and Jacob Slade all are dealing with knee injuries. Otomewo was carted off the field yesterday and didn’t complete practice.

Some good news. Veteran guard Isaac Seumalo was activated off the Non-Football Injury list with his soft-tissue injury. He only worked during individual drills but it’s good progress. Broderick Jones continues to work during individual sessions only.

Elsewhere, EDGE T.J. Watt got the day off while TE DJ Thomas-Jones continues to miss with the foot/ankle injury he suffered days ago.

WR Ben Skowronek briefly left after a catch during a team period. He landed awkwardly and was checked out by trainers, but I don’t know if they were looking at his leg or not. Maybe his eye from the dirt that got kicked up after his catch. A staffer came out to fix the divot. Skowronek walked off the field and later returned to practice to finish things out fully. Good news.

– Team wasn’t in pads today. Maybe because of the early-morning practice but a lighter session today, though tempers flared throughout it.

– Wide receiver Roman Wilson briefly working with positional coach Zach Azzanni on his stance/footwork before practice got going.

– During warmups, Jones and Seumalo participated, meaning the front five for a brief moment consisted of Jones-Seumalo-Frazier-McCormick-Fautanu. Later in the period, Dylan Cook and Spencer Anderson stepped in for first-team reps.

– In warmups, Steelers ran two tosses to the right side to TE Jonnu Smith. He has 19 career carries, and it was a sign of things to come today in the team period.

– Punt returners drilling technique in different ways. Coaches have them hold one green tennis ball in each hand and field the punt, forcing them to “cradle” the ball to their chest.

– Special teams coordinator Danny Smith getting on the group to take better angles in punt coverage, walking into the face of the “returner” Malik Harrison to show the exact path the coverage team must take.

– Sleeve watch. ILB Cole Holcomb wearing a black sleeve on his left leg after ditching it yesterday. He continues to fully participate throughout camp, though I need to double check if he works in the live-tackling sessions. Don’t have that in my notes from yesterday.

– Former TE Matt Spaeth the Steelers’ guest today, meeting fans before practice and getting on the field during the Steelers’ session.

– Aaron Rodgers getting to know his teammates. Not just the offensive guys, either. He went through the stretch line with defenders around him, nearby Alex Highsmith, Daniel Ekuale, and Logan Lee while chatting up rookies Derrick Harmon and Jack Sawyer.

– Tight ends working on base blocks during individual sessions.

– During a special teams period later in practice, Roman Wilson was participating as part of the team going through steps and approach in kick coverage. Was just one-on-one work, not full units, but notable to see if he runs down kicks this summer. Smith had a conversation with CB Cory Trice Jr. on his technique but was happy by the period’s end, calling out “good work” to the group as a whole.

– During that session, T.J. Watt sat on a cooler and chatted up rookie DL Yahya Black for a bit.

First Team Period (11 on 11)

Seven Shots. Ball on the 2-yard line.

1. O-line of Dylan Cook-Spencer Anderson-Zach Frazier-Mason McCormick-Troy Fautanu. Calvin Austin III and DK Metcalf the two receivers, Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth the tight ends. Aaron Rodgers checks from under center to shotgun.

Rodgers wants Metcalf in the back left corner, but CB Darius Slay plays through his hands and breaks up the pass. Nice rep from Slay.

2. Rodgers still in shotgun. Jaylen Warren at running back. Nick Herbig and Alex Highsmith the outside linebackers, Herbig starting with Watt getting the day off. TE Darnell Washington goes in motion. This time, Rodgers connects with Metcalf on a slant right side, crossing CB Jalen Ramsey’s face for the score.

3. Keeanu Benton and Derrick Harmon the d-tackles. Rodgers in gun with Kenneth Gainwell at running back. Rodgers wants Roman Wilson left side by the front pylon but Slay again makes the play, contesting and breaking it up.

4. Mason Rudolph subs in. Checks at the line of scrimmage. Robert Woods and Ke’Shawn Williams at wide receiver. Scramble drill and Rudolph rolls left, finding Woods as he breaks away from Slay, reversing his route and running to the offense’s left. Gets open and Rudolph finds him for the score.

5. O-line of Steven Jones-Max Scharping-Ryan McCollum-Doug Nester-Calvin Anderson. Trey Sermon at running back. Robert Woods and Scotty Miller the receivers. Connor Heyward and JJ Galbreath the tight ends. Rudolph looks for Woods on a slant to the right but the pass is incomplete, S Juan Thornhill with tight coverage.

6. O-line of Gareth Warren-Max Scharping-Nick Broeker-Aiden Williams-Steven Jones. Will Howard in at QB. WR Brandon Johnson slot left. Eku Leota and Julius Welschof the outside linebackers. Empty set. Howard hits Johnson by the front left pylon. I had it marked down as a touchdown but was tough to tell for sure. Others had this just short. CB Brandin Echols on the coverage.

Leota had good pressure from the edge here, rushing wide.

7. Howard still in at quarterback. Lew Nichols at running back. JJ Galbreath and Kevin Foelsch at tight end. Howard has Galbreath wide open left side running a corner route, but Howard flat out misses, high over Galbreath’s head. No score.

I initially had defense winning 4-3. If play No. 6 is incomplete, then it’s 5-2. That makes more sense given that the starters didn’t come in for the seventh play if it was 3-3, as they usually do for the tiebreaker.

One-on-Ones (Part One)

Couple notes of running backs/tight ends versus linebackers.

1. Connor Heyward catches a crosser running left to right against safety Quindell Johnson.

2. Linebacker Cole Holcomb with a good breakup on a pivot/angle route against RB Kaleb Johnson.

3. Trey Sermon bursts away from Malik Harrison on an out route. Not much a linebacker can do in that situation.

4. Kenneth Gainwell gains a step on a 7-route against Payton Wilson. But Wilson charges hard and doesn’t give up, closing the gap and breaking up the pass as it lands, Gainwell leaping into the air but unable to finish. Good rep by Wilson.

5. Jaylen Warren wins on a quick out route against Patrick Queen.

6. Great catch by Darnell Washington over his head, breaking away on a corner route against Cole Holcomb.

One-on-Ones (Part Two)

Spent most of my time watching receivers-defensive backs after they wrapped up working on releases.

1. Jalen Ramsey jams DK Metcalf hard off the line. He breaks down on a curl as Ramsey runs past, making the catch.

2. Calvin Austin III gears down to break away from the cornerback on him but drops the pass on the curl route, the ball in and out of his chest.

3. Roman Wilson and Joey Porter Jr. run step-for-step down the right sideline. Porter is in his hip pocket but Wilson leaps up and comes down with the pass, a great play and his best of camp. Wilson playfully taps Porter on the helmet before walking back to the group.

4. Double-catch from Pat Freiermuth but he taps his toes along the sideline to make the grab. Not sure the defender, I think DeShon Elliott.

5. Brandon Johnson with a drop on a curl route.

6. Inside-outside breaking route by WR Scotty Miller, creating space against Donte Kent. Pass from Rudolph is overthrown, either just a miss or wanting to lead Miller downfield but Miller keeping his route flat.

7. Nice Y-nod by Jonnu Smith, gaining a step on Chuck Clark and making the catch.

8. Slant from Roc Taylor, trying to get away from Cory Trice Jr. Trice is grabby and rips Taylor’s jersey off his shoulder pad. Play ended in a drop but in a game, this is probably holding/pass interference.

9. Fade from Ben Skowronek. Miles Killebrew running with him but the throw isn’t on target and incomplete, out in front and to the right.

10. Robert Woods retraces his steps on a curl, creating space and making the grab while working over James Pierre.

11. Nice rep from CB D’Shawn Jamison, blanketing rookie WR Max Hurleman, getting his right hand in to knock the ball away.

12. Brandon Johnson gains a step on Cameron McCutcheon on a deep post but the throw is a step in front and incomplete.

13. Good route by Pat Freiermuth, foot fire in front of DeShon Elliott before breaking away for a catch on an in-cut.

14.. Crosser by Lance McCutcheon wins against Kyler McMichael.

15. Jalen Ramsey practically runs Calvin Austin’s vertical route for him, locking him up and easily winning the rep. Ramsey celebrates with teammates, including Jamison.

16. Physical jolt/press from Juan Thornhill on Jonnu Smith. Back-shoulder throw is incomplete.

17. Good route from Ke’Shawn Williams against Beanie Bishop Jr., but it’s a bad ball from the quarterback. Unsure who it was – either Mason Rudolph or Aaron Rodgers, the two quarterbacks throwing to wide receivers. Will Howard and Skylar Thompson threw to the tight ends.

18. Darius Slay with a nice breakup against Metcalf on a curl.

19. Solid rep from Brandin Echols, getting his head around to tip away a vertical shot intended for Scotty Miller.

20. More physicality between Jonnu Smith and Juan Thornhill. Smith makes the catch and fires the ball at Thornhill after the rep. Leads to a good scrap between the two.

21. Roc Taylor has a step on Cameron McCutcheon, but the pass is too far in front and incomplete.

22. One more rep between Smith and Thornhill. Big collision off the line, two rams locking horns. Smith leaps for the downfield throw but it’s incomplete. Thornhill is talking plenty of trash, walks to the football that’s fallen incomplete, picks it up, and jogs back to Smith. He rams the ball squarely into Smith’s chest and continues to jaw him. High-intensity moment.

Second Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the offense’s 40. Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington the tight ends. Nick Herbig and Alex Highsmith the outside linebackers. Aaron Rodgers under center. Joey Porter Jr. and Darius Slay the outside cornerbacks.

Jaylen Warren run left side. Slay gets off the block to support the edge for a gain of about 2 yards. No pads, no tackling today.

2. Keeanu Benton and Derrick Harmon the d-tackles, Payton Wilson and Patrick Queen the inside linebackers. Jonnu Smith in at running back. Toss right out of 14 personnel with four – count ’em four – tight ends on the field. Little bit of room for Smith but hard to really say how much this play would’ve gained in a tackling drill. I’ll give it 5.

3. Aaron Rodgers finds DK Metcalf screaming over the middle on a crosser right to left. Hits him in stride behind the zone coverage, and Metcalk turns on the jets the rest of the way. About a 55-yard touchdown. Great throw and the biggest offensive play of camp.

4. Connor Heyward at fullback. Kaleb Johnson carry left side, gain of 5 yards. Mason Rudolph in at quarterback.

5. Offense in 12 personnel. Calvin Anderson at right tackle. Connor Heyward and Jonnu Smith the tight ends. Jack Sawyer gets pressure off Rudolph’s play-action. Nice job by DeMarvin Leal to bat down Rudolph’s throw left side.

6. Cornerbacks of Cory Trice Jr., Brandin Echols, and Beanie Bishop Jr. Daniel Ekuale and Isaiahh Loudermilk the d-tackles. Mason Rudolph under center. Johnson shows burst on his carry left side for about 6 yards.

7. Offense in 11 personnel, Rodgers back in at quarterback. Julius Welschof and Eku Leota the EDGE rushers, Miles Killebrew and Chuck Clark the safety pairing. Ben Skowronek aligned tight. Kenneth Gainwell on the carry. Loves that spin move and on the carry for about 3 yards as Clark fills the alley.

8. First-team offensive line jumps in with Rodgers at quarterback. Kenneth Gainwell split out slot left, Kaleb Johnson in the backfield. RPO with Rodgers hitting Gainwell on a swing route left side. Gain of about 10 yards with some good blocking.

9. Will Howard jogs to the line of scrimmage and gets under center. Trey Sermon at running back. Gets the carry right side as ILB Mark Robinson sheds the block and limits the gain to about 3 yards.

10. D-tackle pairing of Daniel Ekuale/Isaiahh Loudermilk. Cameron McCutcheon and James Pierre at cornerback, Mark Robinson and Carson Bruener at inside linebacker, Quindell Johnson and Sebastian Castro at safety. Howard hits WR Max Hurleman on a crosser. Don’t reliably have the yardage jotted down for this one.

11. Offense in 12 personnel, McCutcheon and Pierre at corner and Donte Kent in the slot. Skylar Thompson in at quarterback and working out of shotgun. Running back Evan Hull gets the carry for about 5 yards, popping out through the line before falling down.

12. Rookie tight end JJ Galbreath gets a rep at fullback, working out of a two-point stance. Tight end Kevin Foelsch goes in motion. Thompson under center. Carry to Lew Nichols right side. Castro fills the gap and gets in on the tag after about a gain of 3 yards. Good backside pursuit by the defense.

Third Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the offense’s 17. O-line of Cook-S. Anderson-Scharping-McCormick-Fautanu. Rodgers at quarterback, Joey Porter Jr. and Darius Slay on the outside with Jalen Ramsey in the slot. DeShon Elliott and Juan Thornhill at safety.

Ramsey blitzes off the edge. Screen left to Warren, Rodgers just getting the ball away in time. Patrick Queen read it well, but Warren had blockers and jetted downfield. Gain of about 18 yards.

The notable moment of the play was Rodgers dropping his arm slot and somehow getting this pass off and around Ramsey. Reminder of his unique release to flick his wrist and make the play.

2. D-line of Harmon-Benton-Loudermilk. Rodgers looks for Jonnu Smith left side, but Elliott has tight coverage and the pass is incomplete, Smith running a short out route nearing the sideline.

3. Rodgers in shotgun, Smith slot right. Rodgers’ cadence gets Payton Wilson to not only tip his blitz but jump offsides, creating a free play. Rodgers hits Metcalf on a curl left side for about 10 yards, a low throw but Metcalf went to the ground to scoop it up.

4. O-line of Warren-Scharping-McCollum-Nester-C. Anderson. Mason Rudolph in shotgun, hitting WR Ben Skowronek for a 9-yard gain, Thornhill covering. Play where Skowronek was hurt and left before returning for an ensuing special teams period.

5. Rudolph complete to Darnell Washington for a 15-yard play right side.

6. Rudolph again complete, hitting Robert Woods for a 5-yard gain.

7. D-tackle pairing of Domenique Davis and Yahya Black. Eku Leota and Julius Welschof the EDGE rushers. Bishop at slot corner with Trice and Echols on the outside. Rodgers back in at quarterback. Austin goes in motion while Killebrew communicates the defensive response from his deep-safety spot. Rodgers hits Metcalf on a slant right side for 7 yards, Chuck Clark tagging him.

That’s the play Metcalf and Clark got heated, Metcalf trying to go back for seconds to jaw with Clark as players broke it up.

8. Rodgers in an empty set. Complete to left side for 10 yards, Cole Holcomb covering. Not sure the target, one of the tight ends. Jonnu Smith or JJ Galbreath.

9. Mark Robinson and Devin Harper the inside linebackers. CB Donte Kent in the slot. Howard hits Ke’Shawn Williams for a 15-yard gain as Harper blitzed free off the edge.

10. Ekuale and Loudermilk the d-tackles. Johnson and Castro the safeties. Howard hits McCutcheon for just a gain of 4 as Kent chases him.

11. Robinson and Bruener the inside linebackers. D-line of Logan Lee-Domenique Davis-Yahya Black. Howard under center. Robinson blitzes and gets pressure, Howard checking the ball down to Hull right side. Lee and others chase. Short gain.

12. Thompson complete to Hurleman left side. Don’t have yardage listed.

Fourth Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the offense’s 14. Wilson and Queen the inside linebackers, Highsmith and Herbig on the outside, Porter and Slay on the outside at corner, Slay and Elliott at safety. Rodgers complete to Freiermuth left side for a gain of 6 yards.

2. Jonnu Smith slot left. Rodgers hits Metcalf on another crosser, Metcalf leaping and making a twisting grab of about 15 yards.

3. Echols and Slay on the outside with Ramsey in the slot. Jack Sawyer moving around off-ball in the A/B gap. Rodgers complete to Gainwell on a crosser left to right for 7 or 8 yards.

4. Sawyer and Leal the outside linebackers. Rudolph out of shotgun, hitting Connor Heyward for a short gain of roughly 5. Ramsey was right there in zone coverage and had it been legal to hit, Heyward would’ve paid the price.

5. O-line of Jones-Scharping-McCollum-Nester-C. Anderson. The inside linebackers mug the A-gaps. Sawyer hand down at LDE. Rudolph hits Smith for about 7 yards. O-line protected well and defended the blitz/stunt, giving Rudolph a clean pocket to find a receiver.

6. With d-lines short, Leal kicks inside to play 3-tech next to Loudermilk. Leota and Welschof at outside linebacker, Holcomb and Harrison at inside linebacker. Rudolph wants Woods on a slant left side, but Pierre from his LCB spot gets in front. Should’ve been picked but it pops out of his hands and into Killebrew’s arms. He secures the pick and runs it back the other way into the end zone.

7. Rodgers back in at quarterback. Holcomb rushes free up the middle. Rodgers has Metcalf wide open underneath but misses him, high and incomplete. Bad throw.

8. Rodgers escapes right to avoid pressure. Tries to fit the pass along the right sideline to Roman Wilson but there’s not really a window there. James Pierre gets a hand on it to make sure no play can be made.

9. Will Howard in at quarterback. Attempted throw doesn’t leave the line of scrimmage, Logan Lee getting a hand up to bat it down. Funny moment, Lee looking up and spinning around unsure where the ball went before realizing he had knocked it down. And then celebrating.

10. Jack Sawyer kicks inside to d-tackle as Pittsburgh shows a three outside linebacker package it teased last season. Lack of healthy d-linemen may have also played a role. Leota and Welschof on the EDGEs, Harper and Robinson at inside linebacker. McCutcheon and McMichael at corner. Howard rolls right and has Sermon open in the flat. But throw is off-line and incomplete, Sermon diving for it but unable to come up with the ball. Not his fault, Howard wasn’t accurate here.

11. Howard finds rookie WR Roc Taylor streaking open down the left sideline for about a 50-yard completion, though this wasn’t a touchdown. Sebastian Castro applies the tag downfield along the left sideline.

12. Skylar Thompson in at quarterback. Max Scharping in at center. Throw intended for Foelsch but Bruener makes a nice play to bat the pass away.

Fifth Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the offense’s 15. Harmon and Benton the d-tackles. Sawyer and Herbig the EDGE guys. Porter and Slay on the outside with Ramsey in the slot. Rodgers short completion to Heyward for a 3-yard gain, Porter on the tag.

2. Rodgers under center. Wilson and Queen the inside ‘backers. Warren carry right side, gain of 3 yards. Porter again on the “stop” in this non-tackling session.

3. Harmon-Benton-Loudermilk the d-line trio as the offense is in 12 personnel. Rodgers under center. After play-action, he hits Metcalf on a slant for about 10 yards, Porter tightly covering but hanging on for a ride.

4. Leal and Loudermilk the nickel d-tackles. Thornhill and Elliott at safety, Gainwell at running back. Rodgers complete to Robert Woods right seam for about a 40-yard pickup. Fautanu lost his footing at right tackle, though I didn’t get a clear look at the whole rep to understand what happened.

5. Lee and Ekuale the d-tackles. Rudolph under center. Gainwell carry right side. Ekuale the first man in. Gainwell jukes right and away from him. Mark him down for a yard.

6. O-line of: Warren-Nester-Scharping-Williams-Jones. Rudolph hits Galbreath right side who makes a pretty one-handed snag before going out of bounds for 6 or 7-yards. In the trenches, looked like Steven Jones was holding Logan Lee pretty good. After the play, TEs Coach Alfredo Roberts pulled Galbreath aside to go over a coaching point with him.

7. Kaleb Johnson on the carry. Malik Harrison sheds a block and tags him for a 3-yard play.

8. Trice and Echols on the outside with Bishop in the slot. Leal and Black up front, Clark and Killebrew at safety. Rudolph complete to Lance McCutcheon left side for a gain of 6-yards.

9. Steelers in 12 personnel. Leal now at left outside linebacker. Sermon carry up the middle, Lee making the tag.

10. Cameron McCutcheon and James Pierre the outside corners. Will Howard at quarterback. Hits rookie Max Hurleman over the middle for a big gain of roughly 30-yards downfield. Good throw and catch.

11. Throw from Howard to Ke’Shawn Williams right side is incomplete. Williams cut his route off underneath while Howard wanted him to continue over the top. 1

12. Howard still in at quarterback. Offense in a 3×1 formation. Hurleman contested catch against D’Shawn Jamison on a curl for 5-6 yards to end practice.

Camp Recap (TL;DR)

– Off the top, this was the offense’s best day. Granted, not in pads, but the defense won the first four practices of padless sessions. Offense finally came alive with big pass plays. This was Aaron Rodgers’ best day, too, and showed his strongest connection with DK Metcalf yet.

– The more I see Kenneth Gainwell used in this offense, the more likely I think it is he becomes the first Steelers’ running back since Verron Haynes in 2006 to have more receptions than rushes. Obviously, health could impact things and one injury ahead of Gainwell on the running back depth chart will create more carries but in a world where everyone stays healthy, I think Gainwell would achieve that feat. Especially if a guy like Roman Wilson doesn’t emerge throughout the rest of summer. Gainwell getting a lot of burn in the short passing game as a receiver.

– Nice to see Roman Wilson make a big play in the 1v1s against Porter. Need more of that.

– Jonnu Smith is athletic, runs good routes, and is good after the catch. His hands aren’t the most reliable though. Couple of drops/missed chances the first few days. But the group complements each other well. Smith the most athletic tight end, Freiermuth a trusty target, and Washington the blocker.

– Unheralded offensive lineman Steven Jones has been Mr. Versatile of camp. Picking up left tackle reps today, he’s also played right guard and right tackle. Still, I don’t know if he has the foot speed to handle speed rushers at tackle. He seems ideal at guard.

– Will Howard has looked composed in practice and flashed his arm a bit today. I know he can’t be hit and the reps aren’t “live’ for him like others but I’ve seen him look more decisive in the pocket and knows where to go with the football. He hasn’t been amazing but it’s a good place to start from.

Also need to check my charting and the trends through tomorrow and the weekend but this seems like the first day Howard was getting most of the reps over Thompson instead of the two splitting things evenly in team period. Howard was getting about 3:1 instead of a 2-2 split.

– The team kept bringing in Rodgers and the starters back on the field mid-way through team period. About the seventh or eighth play. Which is uncommon. Isn’t good or bad, just wonder the purpose.

– Rookie WRs Max Hurleman and Roc Taylor coming alive recently. And good to see Robert Woods make a couple plays, too. But long ways to go for all.

– Defensive linemen probably feeling it after today with lines being so short. Padded practice Wednesday, early practice Thursday, and Friday Night Lights on tap tomorrow.

– Quality day for CB Darius Slay, who broke up three passes. Two in Seven Shots, one in 1v1. Elsewhere, CB Brandin Echols has enjoyed a strong camp and continues to make plays on the football.

– Been really tough for CB D’Shawn Jamison to gain reps. Defensive backs have been healthy and he’s fourth-string slot corner. It’ll be good news for him once Jalen Ramsey gets a day off, as Mike Tomlin said he would, and Jamison can bump up to third-team. Reps are more plentiful for Sebastian Castro, but things are pretty quiet on his front. For now, anyway. One practice can change that.

Other guys who feel squeezed out of reps: C Nick Broeker (despite multiple o-linemen missing from team) and CB Kyler McMichael.

Saint Vincent Snapshot

Wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni (in the yellow shirt and hat) gathering up his guys in practice.

