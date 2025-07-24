Steelers 2025 Training Camp Diary: Day One

Welcome back to Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. Same location at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., but a new-looking roster. After a busy offseason, it was time to hit the field to take the first real steps toward the 2025 season. As always, we were on-hand for practice noting everything we could throughout the day. Below are notes from the first of 15 camp practices. Let’s dive in.

Camp Notes (Day One)

– Kick things off with an injury recap. Team was pretty healthy getting into camp with only OG Isaac Seumalo starting off on an injured list. Later in practice, he worked on the far end zone doing some light jogging out of uniform. TE Jonnu Smith hit the practice field early but didn’t finish the day in what Mike Tomlin referred to as a day-to-day issue. Seemed minor but he didn’t work in the team periods.

RB Cordarrelle Patterson wasn’t in uniform and didn’t work today. Backup C Ryan McCollum dressed and worked a bit in the early portions of practice but didn’t work in team periods. He wore a sleeve on his left leg and spoke with head trainer Gabe Amponsah after practice for a few minutes.

– Nice environment and great weather (though it was hot and sunny) for the first day. Solid crowd on hand that’s sure to be bigger this weekend. I’ll share below but a cool counter for fans to walk through based on how many practices they attended: 1-10 or more than 10. As always, there were activities for kids, food trucks, and just a great scene overall.

– The first Steeler I saw today wasn’t a player. It was OL Coach Pat Meyer, walking up toward one of the facilities and past where the fans enter. I don’t think anyone else recognized him, which is probably a good thing because there aren’t exactly a ton of Pat Meyer fans in Steeler Nation.

– First Steelers player to take the practice field? Like last season, it was linebacker Payton Wilson. He came down the stairs at 1:25 PM/EST ahead of the 1:55 practice. Tight end Jonnu Smith wasn’t far behind, the first offensive player to walk down the stairs two minutes later. He immediately got set up on the JUGS machine before the first practice horn sounded.

– Wide receiver Roman Wilson was gracious enough to sign plenty of autographs along the fence line for fans before practice. Most players wait until after to sign but Wilson spent a solid 10 minutes doing so before taking the field.

– Outside linebackers T.J. Watt, Jack Sawyer, and Nick Herbig walked down the stairs and onto the field together. It’s a very small thing but nice to see. Watt signed for fans after practice as a mob rushed over to try and get his autograph. Nice to know that’s his story of camp, not a contract dispute.

– Quarterback Aaron Rodgers came out of the building and onto the field at 1:36. Mix of players around him, including tight end Pat Freiermuth.

– Like last season, WR coach Zach Azzanni has his group getting in work early, going through chutes (to stay low on routes) and catching passes.

– In some very early quarterback-center warmups as players were spilling out onto the field, Mason McCormick snapped to Rodgers. The two would pause after each snap to have relatively lengthy conversations going over technique. Max Scharping and Nick Broeker also took center reps. This was before Zach Frazier took the field a few minutes later, and he ran his usual first-team center throughout the day.

Once Frazier came down and practice got going, the center/quarterback pairings early in practice — not team work, just centers and quarterbacks getting reps — were Zach Frazier/Aaron Rodgers, Max Scharping/Mason Rudolph, Ryan McCollum/Skylar Thompson, and Nick Broeker/Will Howard.

– Some more walk-out pairings. Wide receiver DK Metcalf and defensive lineman Derrick Harmon came down the stairs together. As did Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson. Two guys competing for roles and snaps but doesn’t look like there is anything but friendship between them.

– Housekeeping note for those going to camp and checking the Steelers’ website roster. Couple of numbers that were incorrect, at least going into camp. CB Cameron McCutcheon is No. 38 and OT Gareth Warren is No. 78 (in white for the offense).

– Early punt return lines in no particular order: WR Calvin Austin III, WR Scotty Miller, WR Max Hurleman, WR Robert Woods, WR Ke’Shawn Williams, and CB Donte Kent. Some names in the kick return line: WR Roman Wilson, CB James Pierre, RB Trey Sermon, RB Kenneth Gainwell, RB Kaleb Johnson, RB Evan Hull, CB Beanie Bishop Jr., and DB D’Shawn Jamison.

– Throughout the skeleton special teams/punting periods, Miles Killebrew worked as first-team upback. No surprise there. Payton Wilson was left wing with Jeremiah Moon at right wing.

– For the very first rep of a full 11 coming together for a practice rep (this wasn’t the team period and essentially on air against a couple scout team offensive lineman and assistant coaches playing “defense”) here was the grouping. Steelers came out in 11 personnel with three receivers: DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin, and Roman Wilson. Jaylen Warren was at running back, Pat Freiermuth the tight end. Aaron Rodgers, of course, was at quarterback. As the group huddled up for its first snap, Rodgers had a prolonged conversation that was more than just the play call. Group was smiling and laughing as Rodgers spoke before he got the call in and the unit got to work.

From there, the group obviously mixed and matched personnel groupings and people. So don’t read much into that first grouping. But that’s how it looked.

– Watched Aaron Rodgers through the stretch line (which the group now does across the width of the field instead the length like it used to). He went through the full session like everyone else, a contrast compared to Ben Roethlisberger, who would loosen his arm with a rugby ball instead of stretching. Neither right nor wrong, just different. But Rodgers went through the paces with the rest of the healthy group. At one point, he leaned on DL/EDGE DeMarvin Leal to get loosened up. Leal did the same back to him. The two were having a conversation and then dapped each other up as they moved onto other stretches separately.

– Linebacker Cole Holcomb practiced in full but still has a sleeve on his left leg. Offensive tackle Troy Fautanu still has a small brace on his right knee, but he was a full participant with no limitations.

– In warmups/on-air, the offensive line groupings from left to right:

1st Team: Broderick Jones-Spencer Anderson-Zach Frazier-Mason McCormick-Troy Fautanu

2nd Team: Calvin Anderson-Max Scharping-Ryan McCollum-Doug Nester-Dylan Cook

3rd Team: Gareth Warren-Doug Nester-Nick Broeker-Aiden Williams-Steven Jones

With McCollum limited, Scharping ran second-team center throughout the full team periods. And Jones played right guard and right tackle today, showing some flexibility.

– Until the pads come on, the first couple days are largely fact-finding missions for me. Figuring out initial roles and where players are lining up, especially with such a new-looking roster. Couple notes on some versatile UDFAs: Max Hurleman, who played running back, wide receiver, and cornerback throughout college, practiced with the wide receivers during individual sessions today. DJ Thomas-Jones, who played tight end in college and is listed as a fullback, practiced with the tight ends. Neither is a big surprise but worth noting as first-practice housekeeping.

– Can’t take video of team periods but here’s one on-air completion from Rodgers to Metcalf.

– New defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander wasn’t bothered by the heat today. Despite temps near 90, he was decked out in all-black clothing. Black sweatpants and a black hoodie pulled over his head.

– Team punted during the special teams period. Didn’t chart Cameron Johnston and Corliss Waitman because it wasn’t a full punt-team session. But both seemed to do well. Punt returners: Robert Woods, Calvin Austin, Max Hurleman, Ke’Shawn Williams, Donte Kent, and Scotty Miller. Rookies having a bit of trouble. Williams double-caught one while Kent faceplanted trying to run forward to track a punt that went off to the left side.

– Long snappers Christian Kuntz and Tucker Addington both snapped during the period.

– With the specialists working, TE Pat Freiermuth and WR DK Metcalf got extra reps with the Steelers’ quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers included, during this time. No real routes but standing 15-ish yards apart for some extra throws as quarterbacks took their drops. Downfield, rookie kicker Ben Sauls booted some field goals off a tee. Chris Boswell was on the field, but I didn’t see him kick, the All-Pro wearing a black T-shirt and walking with Sauls as they came off that field to the near field with everyone else.

First Team Period (11 on 11)

11-on-11 session. No seven shots (normal for the first practice) with the ball at the offense’s 15-yard-line instead.

1. Steelers come out in 11 personnel. Keeanu Benton and Cam Heyward the defensive tackles. Joey Porter Jr. at left corner, Darius Slay right corner, and Jalen Ramsey in the slot. DeShon Elliott and Juan Thornhill the safety pairing. Payton Wilson and Patrick Queen at inside linebacker.

Offensively, Calvin Austin III in the slot. Jaylen Warren the running back, Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. Rodgers drops back and looks left side for a short throw in the left curl/flat. But Queen reads and jumps the route, snagging the ball as his defensive teammates explode at the moment. Really nice play by Queen and great start to his camp.

2. Rodgers under center, 12 personnel. DK Metcalf and Austin the receivers. Steelers’ defense in its base 3-4 with rookie Derrick Harmon checking in at LDE. Wilson and Queen still at inside linebacker. T.J. Watt roamed over the middle of the Steelers’ offensive line before aligning closer to the left side (roughly between right guard and right tackle) before bailing and dropping into coverage. Rodgers looks to throw left side but it’s batted down at the line. Unsure who got a mitt on it.

Ramsey was in at safety here next to Elliott. Porter and Slay were the corners. When Pittsburgh was in its base 3-4 with the first-team defense, Ramsey played safety.

3. Rodgers’ first completion. Out of an empty set, he hits WR Scotty Miller for about a 7-yard gain. Nice bull rush from Harmon, I believe working on Fautanu, though the pocket was still protected for Rodgers to navigate up into a bit.

4. Second-team defense checking in. Rookie Jack Sawyer subs in at left outside linebacker. Ramsey blitzes from his nickel spot. Offense wasn’t in sync and Rodgers wasn’t fully ready – though caught – the snap. With Ramsey rushing in, Rodgers hurriedly gets the ball out down the left sideline. Wanted Metcalf on a comeback but Metcalf never broke off his route and kept sprinting vertically. Shaky play for the offense.

5. Miles Killebrew and Juan Thornhill the safety pairing. Base d-line trio of Dean Lowry, Daniel Ekuale at nose, and Isaiahh Loudermilk. Jack Sawyer and Nick Herbig at outside linebacker. Brandin Echols and Cory Trice Jr. at left and right corner, respectively. Mason Rudolph and the second-team offense take the field. Play-action to the right with a screen back to the running back left, complete to rookie Kaleb Johnson for about a gain of 5 yards before being gobbled up by several defenders (all thud/wrap tackling, nothing to the ground or overly physical).

6. Lowry and Loudermilk the d-tackle pairing. Running back Kenneth Gainwell split out and Rudolph hits him on a curl left side before CB Beanie Bishop Jr. tags him. Call it a gain of 6.

7. O-line of Calvin Anderson at LT, Doug Nester at LG, Max Scharping at C, Steven Jones at RG, and Dylan Cook at RT. Rudolph hits rookie Max Hurleman left side, Killebrew on the stop for a gain of 6. DeMarvin Leal aligned at LOLB and tried a cross chop against the right tackle.

8. Defensively, Esezi Otomewo and rookie Yahya Black the tackle duo. DeMarvin Leal and Jeremiah Moon the outside linebackers. Devin Harper and Mark Robinson at inside linebacker. Rudolph still in at quarterback with Kaleb Johnson at running back. Connor Heyward goes in motion. Rudolph hits WR Lance McCutcheon on the right side, Echols on the stop and attempts to rip the ball out (part of the coaching point, secure the tackle and go for the ball). Gain of 5-ish.

9. Aiden Williams in at right guard and Steven Jones at right tackle. Rookies JJ Galbreath and DJ Thomas-Jones in at tight end. Quarterback Skylar Thompson checks in and works under center. Boots to his right and throws in the flat. Little high and Galbreath makes a nice snag over his head on a pass zooming in hot. Gets about 8 yards before being tagged and stumbling forward.

10. Outside linebacker pairing of Julius Welschof and Eku Leota. Cameron McCutcheon at LCB, James Pierre at RCB, and rookie Donte Kent working out of the slot. Thompson out of the shotgun. Kenneth Gainwell motioned out. Thompson checks down to RB Trey Sermon as Payton Wilson tags him. Short gain.

11. Steelers in 11 personnel. Cole Holcomb and Mark Robinson the inside linebackers. Quindell Johnson as one of the safeties. Will Howard checks in at quarterback. Galbreath goes in motion and Howard throws a nice YAC ball on a shallow cross to Hurleman for roughly 10 yards.

12. Quindell Johnson and Miles Killebrew the safety pairing with the Steelers’ offense in 12 personnel. Rookie WR Montana Lemonious-Craig the “X” receiver in this 3×1 formation as the tight end motions across right to left away from him. Robinson and Holcomb still at inside linebacker. Howard complete to Galbreath left side for a gain of 5. Holcomb on the stop.

Second Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the offense’s 15 to start. Benton and Heyward the nickel pairing up front. Porter and Slay as the outside corners with Ramsey in the slot. Thornhill and Elliott the safeties. Wilson and Queen the inside linebackers. Rodgers under center. Calvin Austin goes in motion, Darnell Washington and Pat Freiermuth in at tight end.

Running back Jaylen Warren carries up the middle. Alex Highsmith works off his block to be among the first to tag him while Porter finishes things. Give it a gain of 4 but in this non-tackling session, “down” is more subjective.

2. Rodgers under center. Boots to the right and hits TE Darnell Washington in the right flat. Give it about a gain of 10.

3. Jack Sawyer and Nick Herbig the outside linebackers. Defensive line of Derrick Harmon-Keeanu Benton-Yahya Black (Cam Heyward had about a half-day, if that). Jaylen Ramsey and DeShon Elliott at safety. DK Metcalf and Roman Wilson the receivers, twins left, with the offense in 12 personnel (two tight ends).

Zone run to Warren right side. Black chases hard from backside and brushes him. Gain of 3. In typical Warren fashion, he finishes the play by sprinting the next 60-some yards into the end zone.

4. Harmon and Loudermilk at defensive tackle. Rodgers again under center. Handoff to Kaleb Johnson, who displays good burst through the hole left side, gaining a downfield block by Calvin Austin. Hard to really know where this run would’ve gone “live” but I’ll mark it down as 10 yards.

5. Second-team offensive line of Calvin Anderson-Doug Nester-Max Scharping-Spencer Anderson-Dylan Cook. Mason Rudolph comes and gets under center. I-formation with Connor Heyward at fullback. Johnson on the carry for a couple.

6. Rookie UDFA Sebastian Castro and Miles Killebrew the safety pairing. Cory Trice Jr. and Brandin Echols at cornerback with Cole Holcomb and Mark Robinson at inside linebacker. Rudolph again under center. Play-action and a nice touch pass over the underneath linebackers to hit Scotty Miller for one of the day’s bigger plays. About a gain of 20 to the midfield stripe.

From his ROLB spot, Nick Herbig dropped into coverage on this play.

7. Kenneth Gainwell in the traditional running back spot, aligning there this period after being split out in the first team session. DJ Thomas-Jones aligned as Y-off. Slightly high snap. Power run to the left, Gainwell on the carry. Gain of 2, Holcomb stopping him up.

Waiting his turn on the sideline, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin going over a talking point with rookie Sebastian Castro.

8. Ball on the offense’s 31. Kenneth Gainwell at running back, Will Howard at quarterback. Howard complete to WR Lance McCutcheon in the right flat. James Pierre and a hard-charging DeMarvin Leal wrap him up. One of the two forced a fumble, though I’m unsure who did or if the offense or defense recovered. But it’s what the coaching staff wants to see. The defensive ones, anyway.

9. Offensive line of Gareth Warren-Doug Nester-Max Scharping-Aiden Williams-Steven Jones. James Pierre and Cameron McCutcheon at cornerback. Offense in 11 personnel with Lance McCutcheon and Ben Skowronek two of the receivers. Running back Evan Hull has a crease right side and takes off downfield as Quindell Johnson pushes him out of bounds. Again, “down” is relative in this setting and I’ll give Hull 10.

10. Will Howard under center. Rookie Ke’Shawn Williams in motion and in the slot. Howard using a hard count and at some point (either this play or another) got the nickel corner to tip blitz. Hull on the carry up the middle but little running room. Defensive line did a nice job shedding and winning the point of attack.

11. Steelers’ offense in 11 personnel. Kyler McMichael and Cameron McCutcheon at outside corner with D’Shawn Jamison in the slot. Carson Bruener and Devin Harper at inside linebacker. Skylar Thompson under center. Max Hurleman one of the receivers. False start and it looked like it was on TE Darnell Washington, though no one got pulled from the play (or ran a lap) as was often the case last season.

After things reset, Thompson takes the snap but appears to have his foot stepped on. Falls down and loses the football with a scrum by both sides to fall on it. Messy play all around. Thompson was okay, though his pride might’ve been a little dinged.

12. Sermon carry up the middle. Nothing doing there to end the team period.

Seven on Seven

No play-by-play but some notables from this session.

– Rodgers missed his first two passes to Metcalf. Attempted corner route that Metcalf couldn’t find followed by a slant a little bit in front that clipped off Metcalf’s hands. The two later connected on a short Hank/over the ball route.

– Even in 7 on 7, Ramsey was “blitzing” off the edge. Steelers are excited to have a big and physical slot cornerback this season.

– There are no running plays here but often a back sidecar. Here, Kenneth Gainwell continued to be split out like a wide receiver.

– Rookie Sebastian Castro played a mix of slot corner and safety. On one rep, he rolled down in the slot but then bailed to safety in a two-high shell on the snap.

– Mason Rudolph hit Darnell Washington on a corner route for a good downfield gain. Good throw and Washington beat Cole Holcomb as he broke his route to the corner.

– Joey Porter Jr. read and jumped an underneath throw from QB Skylar Thompson to TE Connor Heyward. Got his hands on it but dropped the interception. Good read, at least.

– Lone interception here was notched by S Quindell Johnson. Thompson had rookie DJ Thomas-Jones open down the left side. Good throw but Thomas-Jones couldn’t corral it, hitting off his chest, bouncing up, tipped around, and snagged by Johnson before it hit the ground.

– During the period, T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward got extra work in, “running the hoop” on the middle field.

Third Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the offense’s 30. Offensive line of Broderick Jones-Spencer Anderson-Zach Frazier-Mason McCormick-Troy Fautanu. Benton and Harmon the defensive tackles. Porter and Slay the cornerbacks. Rodgers under center. Warren carry right side. Harmon gets off his block and tags him for a gain of just 1 yard.

2. Steelers in 11 personnel. Porter and Slay on the outside and Ramsey in the slot. Thornhill the deep safety with Elliott down near the line of scrimmage. Rodgers working out of shotgun. Play-action with a false key of Spencer Anderson pulling left to right. Rodgers’ throw over the middle is batted. I think Harmon got his hand on it but not 100-percent sure.

3. Steelers remain in 11 personnel. Roman Wilson, Metcalf, and Austin (slot) the three receivers. Queen and Payton Wilson the inside linebackers. Rodgers back under center. Connor Heyward the tight end. Rodgers off play-action. Alex Highsmith rushes in for a would-be sack. Rodgers hits Roman Wilson over the middle for a gain of 5 yards, wrapped by Elliott.

4. Offense now in 12 personnel. D-line of Dean Lowry-Daniel Ekuale-Isaiahh Loudermilk. Porter and Slay at corner, Ramsey and Elliott at safety. Wilson and Queen still at inside linebacker. Rodgers still under center. Kaleb Johnson rush right side for no gain. Payton Wilson on the stop.

5. Back to 11 personnel. Cory Trice Jr. and Brandin Echols on the outside with Beanie Bishop Jr. in the slot. Sebastian Castro and Miles Killebrew at safety. Malik Harrison and Cole Holcomb at inside linebacker. Dean Lowry and Daniel Ekuale the d-tackles with Jack Sawyer at LOLB and Jeremiah Moon at ROLB. Mason Rudolph checks in and is under center. Ben Skowronek goes in motion.

Johnson carry right side and again shows his burst. Gain of about 6 yards but the climate let him continue to run. His burst is evident, even in a non-padded situation where evaluations can be difficult.

6. Rudolph working out of an empty set. Hard count pre-snap. Complete to Heyward left side with Killebrew wrapping up for a gain of about 5 yards.

7. Steelers in 11 personnel. O-line of Calvin Anderson-Doug Nester-Max Scharping-Steven Jones-Dylan Cook. DJ Thomas-Jones on the field. Kenneth Gainwell carry right side. Defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo one of the guys in on the stop while Jeremiah Moon chased hard to help finish the play. Gain of 2 yards.

8. Pittsburgh remaining in 11 personnel. Esezi Otomewo and Yahya Black the defensive tackle pairing. Julius Welschof and Eku Leota the outside linebackers. Brandon Johnson and Ben Skowronek two of the team’s three wide receivers. Will Howard in at quarterback. After a fake toss to Kenneth Gainwell right side, he hits Lance McCutcheon on a crosser running right to left. Gain of 9 yards.

9. Replacing Malik Harrison as he trots off the field, Mark Robinson and Devin Harper at inside linebacker against the Steelers’ 11 personnel. Montana Lemonious-Craig, Ke’Shawn Williams, and another receiver (maybe Robert Woods) on the field. Evan Hull carry right side, running into one of his own offensive linemen. Gain of 4. Howard carried out a read option fake.

10. O-line of Gareth Warren-Doug Nester-Nick Broeker-Aiden Williams-Steven Jones. RB Trey Sermon on the carry right side with a bit of a lane for 3 or 4 yards, LB Mark Robinson filling but letting him pass through.

11. Steelers in 12 personnel. Mark Robinson and Carson Bruener at inside linebacker. DeMarvin Leal and Eku Leota on the edges. Defensive line base featuring Jacob Slade at LDE, big Domenique Davis at nose tackle, and Logan Lee at right defensive end. Rookie Roc Taylor one of the two receivers.

Skylar Thompson in the game. Hits RB Evan Hull for about 7 yards with Leal and Pierre on the stop.

12. Cornerback pairing of Kyler McMichael and Cameron McCutcheon. Skylar Thompson under center. Return motion by WR Roman Wilson, starting right, running left, and coming back right. Sermon carry. Nice burst off the ball by DeMarvin Leal from his LOLB spot while ILB Carson Bruener fills his gap and forces Sermon to cut to his right for a couple to end the session.

– Post-practice, the group stayed busy. QB Mason Rudolph and C Max Scharping got additional reps. Cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Joey Porter Jr. made a beeline for the JUGS machine. QB Will Howard threw a little with WR Robert Woods. Defensive backs did push-ups for presumably dropped interceptions throughout practice. Aaron Rodgers hung around QB coach Tom Arth before speaking with the media.

Most of the EDGE rushers and a couple defensive linemen like Derrick Harmon went through a couple more pass-rush drills.

Camp Recap (TL;DR)

– Off the top, it’s the first practice. We (or at least I) can’t learn everything at once. Evaluating is tough in this environment, and we’ll take it one day at a time to learn a little more after each practice.

– Not a great day for Aaron Rodgers. Interception on his first throw, two passes batted, didn’t have a great connection with DK Metcalf. But certainly not time to panic about him or anything else. The other quarterbacks had fine camp debuts. Make me choose and Mason Rudolph had the best day but it’s not something I’m going to dwell over each practice.

– Normally, it’s hard to gauge much about running backs in these non-contact sessions. But Kaleb Johnson’s burst is real. Can feel it as Johnson explodes through the hole on zone runs. And with a guy like Warren who sprints to the end zone at the end of his reps, a guy like Johnson gets more.

– Out of the gate, the Steelers are leaning on Kenneth Gainwell’s pass-catching chops. He spent the first team period acting more like a receiver than running back and Pittsburgh had him running true receiver routes.

– Pretty obvious but DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, and Roman Wilson are the Steelers’ top three wide receivers. In that order.

– Don’t have many notes on the offensive line. But a lot of guys getting extra reps with Isaac Seumalo on NFI and Ryan McCollum not working full. Doug Nester and Steven Jones benefitting most. But it will test their conditioning.

– Nice day for DL Derrick Harmon. Showed strength on his bull rush, working off blocks in the running game, and getting his hands up in throwing lanes. Played left defensive end in base and rotated in nickel packages. Good start.

– Defensively, there’s a ton of mixing and matching. It’s not a simple “first, second, third team.” Steelers have a deep defense and they’re utilizing it. Be it Jalen Ramsey’s versatility or the inside linebacker rotation, though it seems like the intent is for Payton Wilson and Patrick Queen to play the majority of snaps. That’s obvious for Queen but a real chance for Wilson to play a lot more than the 45-percent snap count he received a year ago.

– Good day for Cole Holcomb. Active and around the ball and didn’t seem limited one bit. We’ll see if he gets some extra rest throughout camp and if he’s been green-lit for contact/tackling but a big milestone to be in camp today and it was encouraging to see. Gotta love Patrick Queen starting the day with a pick, too.

– Off the top, certainly seems like the Steelers’ plan is to use Jalen Ramsey at safety when in a 3-4 front (used about 25 to 30 percent of the time) and nickel otherwise. At least, that’s a fair assessment in broad-based terms. There will be more wrinkles along the way.

That means Juan Thornhill will play in nickel and dime packages.

– Clear from my notes but DeMarvin Leal working at OLB today exclusively. Still showing athleticism and good chase to the ball but tough path to make the 53. Is he a cutdown trade candidate?

Saint Vincent Snapshot

The “fan count” as I walked through the entrance today. Forgot to snap a photo leaving but the “10+” still held the lead. And shouldn’t it read 1-9 and 10+ or 11+? Which do you walk through if this was exactly your 10th? I know I’m nitpicking…

