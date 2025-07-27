Steelers 2025 Training Camp Diary: Day Four

Ahead of a thunderstorm, the Pittsburgh Steelers fit in their final training camp practice before the pads come on Tuesday. The players are off tomorrow before things really ramp up the next time on Chuck Noll Field. Let’s dive into today’s action.

Camp Notes (Day Four)

– Injury roundup with a couple things to note. Status quo for OG Isaac Seumalo, though he did slightly more jogging today on the side. He remains on NFI. Cordarrelle Patterson still remains MIA, definitely not in uniform and I don’t believe even on the field during practice. Injuring his calf early in Saturday’s practice, EDGE Jeremiah Moon did not practice. Safety Quindell Johnson dressed but was highly limited today, working off to the side in front of trainers all practice. Had his helmet and did some half-sprints but didn’t work in individual periods and obviously, not team sessions either.

Per Mike Tomlin, OT Broderick Jones and WR Montana Lemonious-Craig didn’t finish due to soft tissue injuries he referred to as “day-to-day.” Jones barely practiced, getting a rep or two in seven shots before bowing out. He was late to the huddle in seven shots to the point where veteran Calvin Anderson jumped into the huddle in case he was needed to replace him. Ostensibly, that was because Jones was getting worked on before giving practice a go. But it wouldn’t be and his reps were two or three, if that. Hopefully, he can return after Monday’s off-day. I didn’t see Lemonious-Craig’s injury but hopefully it’s short-term for a guy who can’t miss much time.

EDGE DeMarvin Leal didn’t finish practice because of the heat. Late in the day, he came off the field just as the team was beginning to come together for a team period. At first sight, it was strange to see him leave the field, hands on hips as he walked away from the group. He then jogged up the hill next to the Saint Vincent College sign (to the right of the blue Porta Potties, for reference) where he proceeded to throw up. He then walked back to the team facility and I don’t believe returned. Been a very hot and muggy couple of days.

– For the second-straight day, offensive lineman Steven Jones was the first man out, bounding down the stairs at 1:30 PM/EST and hyping the crowd who aligned the fenceline. Defensive lineman Jacob Slade, who wears No. 79 like Jones, was right behind. Inside linebackers Payton Wilson and Cole Holcomb weren’t far behind followed by T.J. Watt at 1:32.

– Because of morning rain, the team spent the first part of practice on the far turf field during warmups and the individual period.

– QB Aaron Rodgers and OG Mason McCormick walked from the middle field to the turf field together. There’s been a lot of conversations between those two throughout camp, a young lineman getting to pick the brain of a future Hall of Famer. Smart man.

– Poor Ben Sauls. The rookie gets the sun.

#Steelers veteran specialists finding some shade. Rookie K Ben Sauls is stuck with the sun. pic.twitter.com/kiW3Ot0rb6 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 27, 2025

– Specialists again worked on the field closest to fans during the individual period. Not much happening here, some snaps from Christian Kuntz and Tucker Addington to Corliss Waitman and Cameron Johnston. But no kicking for Sauls. Not sure why they wouldn’t. Addington also spent time playing catch with one of the kid ballboys, which I’m sure made that kid’s day.

– During a warmup special teams period where the quarterbacks threw separately, TE Jonnu Smith joined the group as a receiver. Will Howard and Skylar Thompson aligned wide in the end zone as the other “receivers.”

– Punt return line remains the same: WR Calvin Austin III, WR Scotty Miller, WR Robert Woods, WR Max Hurleman, CB Donte Kent, and WR Ke’Shawn Williams.

– Kick return participants, working on fielding squibs/low-liners that bounce: RB Evan Hull, RB Kaleb Johnson, WR Roman Wilson, CB James Pierre, RB Kenneth Gainwell, RB Trey Sermon, CB Beanie Bishop Jr., RB Jaylen Warren, and CB D’Shawn Jamison.

– Inside linebackers hit the blocking sleds during individual period, working on their punch and rip-through to defeat blocks. Meanwhile, the running backs worked on pass protection in preparation for Tuesday’s backs on ‘backers session. Coaches threw medicine balls their way that the backs had to two-hand punch back.

First Team Period (11 on 11)

Seven shots. Ball on the defense’s 2-yard-line.

1. Offensive line of: Broderick Jones-Spencer Anderson-Zach Frazier-Mason McCormick-Troy Fautanu. Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith in at tight end slot right, Jaylen Warren at running back. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith at outside linebacker. QB Aaron Rodgers finds Smith right flat for Smith’s first touchdown of camp.

2. Payton Wilson and Patrick Queen the inside linebacker pairing. Wide receiver DK Metcalf slot left with Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson out wide. First time I remember seeing Metcalf in the slot this camp. Metcalf runs an out/corner route left side and Rodgers wants him. But safety Juan Thornhill contests it well and the ball bounces off Metcalf and incomplete.

3. Derrick Harmon and Cam Heyward the nickel pairing. Scotty Miller and Roman Wilson in at wide receiver. Troy Fautanu false starts and an unhappy Arthur Smith pulls him from the drill. Dylan Cook went out too; not really sure why. Rodgers re-huddles the group. Back at the line of scrimmage, the defense brings heat and Rodgers counters, quickly flipping the ball over the middle to a wide open Pat Freiermuth for the touchdown.

4. Mason Rudolph checks in. Offensive line of: Dylan Cook-Max Scharping-Ryan McCollum-Doug Nester-Calvin Anderson. Cook double-dipped reps on the day. Brandon Johnson the X-receiver. Rudolph fires left side to an open Max Hurleman on a speed out but Hurleman drops it, the ball skimming through his arms and chest and incomplete. Missed chance.

5. Robert Woods and Brandon Johnson the receivers. Tight end Connor Heyward goes in motion. Miles Killebrew and Sebastian Castro the safety pairing with Cory Trice Jr. and Brandin Echols at cornerback. Rudolph throw back left corner is picked by Echols, who peeled off his man underneath to find the ball and basket catch it in front. I wasn’t sure at first if he completed the catch because Echols did push-ups after the play (which sometimes happens when players drop footballs) but Tim Rice’s great photos confirmed the pick. Nice play.

6. Jack Sawyer and Nick Herbig the outside linebackers. Rookie QB Will Howard hits RB Evan Hull open in the right flat for a quick score.

7. Offense and defense tied at three for the third-straight day, meaning the starters are ushered back in. Poor Will Howard keeps losing that final rep. Keeanu Benton and Cam Heyward the d-tackles. Troy Fautanu in at right tackle, Dylan Cook in at left tackle. Aaron Rodgers the quarterback, Kaleb Johnson at running back.

Rodgers looks left and comes back right. Throws to Roman Wilson right side by the right field goal upright but DeShon Elliott blankets it and makes sure it isn’t completed. Defense wins the day, 4-3.

Second Team Session (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the offense’s 20. Offensive line grouping of: Dylan Cook-Spencer Anderson-Zach Frazier-Mason McCormick-Troy Fautanu. Defensive line trio of: Derrick Harmon at LDE, Keeanu Benton at NT, and Cam Heyward at RDE. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith the outside linebackers, Payton Wilson and Patrick Queen the inside linebackers. Joey Porter Jr. and Darius Slay the cornerbacks with Jalen Ramsey and DeShon Elliott the safeties. DK Metcalf, Roman Wilson, and DK Metcalf the receivers with Jonnu Smith the Y/tight end.

Low snap from Frazier, Rodgers completing his pass over the middle for 5-yards, connecting with Smith.

2. Keeanu Benton and Cam Heyward the d-tackle pairing. Swing pass from Rodgers to Austin in the left flat as Ramsey blitzes from the edge, leaping but unable to get a hand on the football. Gain of 4-5 yards.

3. Rodgers under center before shifting to empty. Pass complete to Freiermuth for about 7-yards, Elliott on the tag.

4. Porter and Slay the outside cornerbacks with Ramsey in the slot. Sawyer and Herbig the outside linebackers. Harmon and Loudermilk the defensive tackles. Rodgers with an underhand/shovel pass to Gainwell with Ramsey on the tag for a gain of 1-yard.

5. Steelers in 12 personnel. Cory Trice and Brandin Echols the cornerbacks, Malik Harrison and Cole Holcomb the inside linebackers. Screen left from Mason Rudolph to Jaylen Warren, who has space in front to beat a Miles Killebrew blitz. Warren cuts it back for a healthy gain and I’ll give it a gain of 20.

6. Trips left. Beanie Bishop in the slot. Rudolph checkdown left flat to Kaleb Johnson but the pass clips off Johnson’s hands and incomplete. Johnson claps his hands, reacting to his dropped pass.

7. Steelers in 11 personnel. Eku Leota and Julius Welschof the outside linebackers, Esezi Otomewo and Yahya Black the d-tackles. Trice, Echols, and Bishop in the slot. Rudolph’s throw is batted down by Black at the line of scrimmage.

8. Really strong throw from Rudolph in a tight zone window over the middle complete to rookie WR Roc Taylor for about a gain of 12-yards. Good throw and catch.

9. Otomewo and Logan Lee the d-tackles. O-line of: Gareth Warren-Doug Nester-Max Scharping-Aiden Williams-Steven Jones. Will Howard in at quarterback, Trey Sermon in at running back. RPO complete to Scotty Miller left side. Cornerback Donte Kent forces Miller inside with CB Cameron McCutcheon filling the alley. Gain of about 5-yards.

10. Offense comes out in 12 personnel. D-line responds with its base 3-4, Jacob Slade at LDE, Logan Lee at NT, and Yahya Black at RDE. James Pierre and Cameron McCutcheon the cornerbacks. Nothing available for Howard, who throws the ball away. Slade got some pressure and looks like he was held, I think by fellow No. 79 Steven Jones.

11. Steelers still in 12 personnel. Miles Killebrew and Chuck Clark the safeties. Mark Robinson and Carson Bruener the inside linebackers. Skylar Thompson in at quarterback. Complete to DJ Thomas-Jones over the middle for roughly 6-yards. Clark blitzed in free off the edge, the defense’s right.

12. Jacob Slade and Logan Lee the d-tackle pairing. Offense a little unsure of its personnel, WR Lance McCutcheon racing on to join the huddle with Roc Taylor not certain if he’s needed or not (he wasn’t and returned to the sideline). Ke’Shawn Williams and Max Hurleman (in the slot) the other two receivers McCutcheon joined. Donte Kent slot corner.

Thompson complete to McCutcheon for 10-15 yards along the right sideline. Kent went offsides here, blitzing too early, and helped create the free play and throw for Thompson.

Third Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the offense’s 16. T.J. Watt left defensive end, Alex Highsmith at right defensive end. Aaron Rodgers complete to RB Kenneth Gainwell on a crosser for 7-yards. Nice inside spin by Watt to dust Fautanu, pressuring Rodgers.

2. Derrick Harmon and Cam Heyward the d-tackles. Trips bunch right. Jalen Ramsey in the slot. Rodgers fires over the middle for DK Metcalf but his throw is high and incomplete, Juan Thornhill covering.

3. Steelers in 11 personnel. Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay, and Jalen Ramsey the three corners, the latter in the slot. DeShon Elliott and Juan Thornhill the safety pairing with T.J. Watt at LDE and Alex Highsmith standing up at ROLB. Rodgers drops back, doesn’t have anything, and rolls right. Pumps and pumps and nothing is there, faking a stiff-arm (I think on Porter) before going out of bounds after a couple-yard run. Walking back, Rodgers playfully mimicked “trucking” Porter as if to say, “You know I could’ve run you over.” Just having some fun during the dog days of summer.

Watt had another good rep against Fautanu here, winning inside but Fautanu did a better job mirroring.

4. Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer the outside linebackers. Keeanu Benton and Cam Heyward at d-tackle. Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson the inside linebackers. Jonnu Smith and Connor Heyward the tight ends. Rodgers drops sidearm complete to Warren for about a 7-yard gain, Nick Herbig on the tag.

5. O-line of: Cook-Scharping-McCollum-S.Anderson-C.Anderson. Mason Rudolph in at quarterback, Kaleb Johnson at running back. Anderson pulling as the front side guard to his right with Johnson in tow. Nick Herbig came off to tag him and the first dust-up of camp took place. McCollum had his helmet taken off in a skirmish with Cole Holcomb while Nick Herbig ended up at the bottom of it all. Broken up quickly and everyone went back to work.

6. My first “not sure!” of my notes. Almost made it through the first four days. Rudolph throws for Brandon Johnson with Brandin Echols covering. I can’t tell if I marked this down as complete or not. Elsewhere, Calvin Anderson did a nice job dealing Herbig’s attempted cross chop.

7. Yahya Black and Dean Lowry the d-tackles. Max Scharping in at center, Doug Nester at left guard. Rudolph talks with Jonnu Smith and gets him on the same page after initial confusion over assignment. Bunch right, Bishop slot corner. Rudolph’s throw right side is again batted down by Yahya Black, who is amped about getting his second swat.

8. Scotty Miller the X-receiver. Malik Harrison mugs into the A-gap. Rudolph complete to Lance McCutcheon left side for 11-yards. Fire X-type of stunt between Harrison and Cole Holcomb, Harrison going first and blitzing into the right A-gap while Holcomb went left into the other.

9. Skylar Thompson in at quarterback. Lowry and Black at d-tackle. Cameron McCutcheon at LCB with James Pierre and Donte Kent initially in the slot before WR Max Hurleman motioning across, Pierre following to end up at right corner. Trey Sermon on the carry, popping out the middle. I’ll give him 4. Kent chased down from behind to get involved.

10. Esezi Otomewo and Daniel Ekuale the defensive tackles. O-line of: Gareth Warren-Doug Nester-Nick Broeker-Aiden Williams-Steven Jones. Rookie Ke’Shawn Williams the X-receiver. DJ Thomas-Jones at tight end. Thompson complete to Thomas-Jones over the middle, Mark Robinson wrapping him up after a 5-6 yard gain.

11. Roc Taylor and Lance McCutcheon the receivers, JJ Galbreath and DJ Thomas-Jones the tight ends. Eku Leota and Julius Welschof the outside linebackers. Cornerbacks being Cameron McCutcheon and James Pierre on the outside with D’Shawn Jamison in the slot. Miles Killebrew and Chuck Clark at safety.

Will Howard hits JJ Galbreath right side, Galbreath showing good hands to make the snare. Gain of nine before being pushed out of bounds.

12. Mark Robinson and Carson Bruener the inside ‘backers. D’Shawn Jamison in the slot. Offense aligned 3×1, a “nub” formation with Galbreath backside and aligned as the Y-tight end. Eku Leota beats Steven Jones and pressures Howard, who chucks the ball away to the right and out of bounds.

Seven on Seven

Couple of notes here.

– Miles Killebrew nice close and breakup on a Rudolph throw over the middle for Galbreath.

– Joey Porter Jr. picked off the first pass of the session, though I had to move off the bleachers because of the pending storm and missed the context of the play.

– Miscommunication between Howard and Kaleb Johnson one rep. Howard wanted a curl, Johnson ran vertically. Porter would’ve had a second pick but as he closed downhill, ran into Johnson that prevented him from getting to the ball.

– Payton Wilson nice tip-away against Jonnu Smith on a throw over the middle from Howard.

Fourth Team Session (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the offense’s 24. D-line of: Harmon-Ekuale-Loudermilk. Ramsey and Elliott the safeties, Porter and Slay the corners. Dylan Cook in at left tackle, Rodgers under center. Jaylen Warren run left side. Alex Highsmith sheds him for a gain of 3-yards.

2. Ramsey now in the slot. Rodgers play-action. Complete to Darnell Washington complete for 10-yards, Payton Wilson on the tag. Robert Woods was the X-receiver and went in motion pre-snap here.

3. Harmon and Loudermilk the d-tackles. Highsmith and Herbig the outside linebackers. Rodgers out of shotgun. Swing pass right side complete to Gainwell, Pat Freiermuth throwing a good block in space on Jalen Ramsey, who faked a blitz pre-snap before dropping out.

4. Sawyer and Welschof the outside linebackers. D-line of: Harmon-Ekuale-Black. Rodgers under center. Warren run left side. Wilson tagging him for 3.

5. O-line of: Cook-Scharping-McCollum-S.Anderson-C.Anderson. Brandin Echols and Cory Trice the outside cornerbacks. Rudolph boots right hits Brandon Johnson for about 15-yards, a good lo-hi read looking underneath before hitting Johnson on the crosser, working back into Rudolph’s vision working left to right. Good YAC throw.

6. Kenneth Gainwell run left. D-line holds the point of attack well and there’s no breathing room. Gain of zero. Horn sounds early to beat the thunder that started getting loud with lightning that dotted the parking lot as I walked back to my car.

Camp Recap (TL;DR)

– I’ll have initial thoughts on Aaron Rodgers’ first four practices in the AM. Stay tuned for that.

– Might wonder why Dylan Cook and not Calvin Anderson was next-man-up at left tackle for Broderick Jones today. But that’s probably because Cook entered practice as the day’s backup left tackle. Instead of switching back, they kept lines the same and just gave Cook first and second-team reps. This isn’t a game so there’s no obligation to get your “best/top” guy out there. And Calvin Anderson needs right tackle work should he be the swing player.

– A lower-key practice today without as many takeaways. Troy Fautanu still having some trouble against inside rushes, as I noted yesterday.

– EDGE Eku Leota has put up back-to-back nice practices, generating pressure and winning his 1v1s.

– Defensive backs continue to be active with Brandin Echols and Joey Porter Jr. notching picks throughout the day. Porter feels a little more aggressive on the ball this year, which is part of DBs Coach Gerald Alexander’s stated mission.

– Safety Juan Thornhill has also been solid in coverage with multiple contests/breakups throughout the first four days.

– Overall, four fairly quiet days for WR Roman Wilson. Similar can be said about receivers Robert Woods and Ben Skowronek.

– Rookie DL Yahya Black stacking good practices and showing a well-rounded game. Getting hands up in throwing lanes shows headiness and he has the height, size, and arm length to be a nuisance for quarterbacks throwing over the middle.

– Excited for the pads to come on Tuesday. Things will really ramp up then.

Saint Vincent Snapshot

Rodgers warming up early in practice.

