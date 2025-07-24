Steelers 2025 Training Camp Day One: What To Watch For

Welcome back to Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp. After one of the most interesting offseasons in team history, there is a lot to talk about this summer. The 2025 version of the Steelers will hold their first camp practice at 1:55 PM/EST today. We’ll be at St. Vincent College to take it all in.

If you’re new to the site – welcome. We’re thrilled you’re here. Each evening, we’ll publish a post-training camp report with a rundown of the day’s events. Our goal is to make you feel like you’re sitting right next to us at camp. Dave Bryan and I will also have a podcast recap each evening, with the exception of the Friday Night Lights practice next month.

But before we talk about what happened on Day One, let’s preview some of the things I’m watching for as the Steelers get training camp – and the season – started.

Quarterback

– Of course, all eyes will be on Aaron Rodgers’ first camp practice with the Steelers. Limited to just individual reps during the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp, today should mark his first work during the team period. Does he get a “standard” number of reps, four with the first team during each team period? Or will Pittsburgh start him off on a pitch count?

Everyone will be in a rush to evaluate him, and to be sure, we’ll be talking about that, too. But a quarterback who can’t be hit in a practice where no one is wearing pads doesn’t make for the most insightful takeaways. Still, let’s see how he commands the huddle, makes checks at the line, and if he airs out a deep ball or finds WR DK Metcalf for a big play to set the tone.

Also of note is how much the offense gets him on the move. Arthur Smith’s offense loves changing the launch point. Does that mesh with a 41-year-old Rodgers?

– Mason Rudolph isn’t new to Mike Tomlin, but he’s new to Smith’s offense. Schematically, is he used any differently than Rodgers? But no matter his camp performance, he’s poised to open the year as the No. 2, so just getting those reps is crucial because they’ll be hard to come by in-season.

– Will Howard has created plenty of hype since being drafted. There’s a lot to like. I’m focused on the basics: clean operations, good accuracy on the “gimmie” throws, taking care of the ball, and making smart decisions. That doesn’t mean turning into Checkdown Charlie, something many backups tend to do, and I want to see him make confident, aggressive throws.

– Skylar Thompson is the forgotten man in the room. He’s started in the regular season and even a playoff game. This isn’t a wide-eyed rookie. Don’t be shocked if he makes a couple of plays early on and looks better than a rookie like Howard in a vacuum. But Thompson’s first goal is getting reps, and if he’s the No. 4, that’ll be tough to do. The more Rodgers is limited throughout the summer, the better for Thompson.

Running Back

– Jaylen Warren is established but has a new role atop the Steelers’ depth chart. His big key is staying healthy, that’s obvious, and protecting the football. He’s been known to fumble from time to time and can’t get in the doghouse by putting the ball on the ground.

– Rookie Kaleb Johnson is a clean slate. Truthfully, the running game is hard to judge until the pads come on and the sessions are “live” (full tackling). But we can get a feel for his burst and fluidity. I want to see him as a receiver out of the backfield after being limited at Iowa. Pass protection will also be key. That can be repped in padless practices by how he ID’s the rush and picks it up, but it truly can’t be evaluated until backs on backers Tuesday.

– How is Kenneth Gainwell used? He’s a capable receiver and route runner who is comfortable splitting out wide. Is that reflected, or does he receive standard backfield reps with the occasional motion out in empty sets? His quicks could allow him to impress in this non-tackling environment.

– Then there’s the rest. How many reps does Cordarrelle Patterson get as a guy many figured would be long released by now? Trey Sermon is an intriguing potential sleeper. Evan Hull has third-down potential, and Max Hurleman might be the most interesting athlete on the roster with a background as a cornerback, running back, wide receiver, and punt returner. He’ll be fun to track. Don’t forget about UDFA fullback DJ Thomas-Jones, either. He wasn’t utilized in that role in college, playing more like a Y-off or hybrid player, but is a powerful blocker who reminds me of ex-Steeler David Johnson in size and skillset.

Wide Receiver

– Watching DK Metcalf come down the stairs is fun in itself. A freak of nature who will surely make some freak of nature plays throughout camp. He should get chances to open it up and fly downfield and should have fun matchups against fellow veteran cornerbacks in Darius Slay, Jalen Ramsey, and a still-growing Joey Porter Jr. As a receiver, his talents are obvious enough, but I want to see him get after it in the running game. He can be a tone setter there.

– Roman Wilson had his rookie year wiped out by multiple injuries and is basically starting from scratch in physical reps. He impressed in the four padless practices he worked in a year ago and needs to look the same this year. Better, even. Gaining Rodgers’ trust is critical; he has to be assignment-sound every step. Being healthy wire-to-wire and soaking up reps is key while showing good play strength, route-running, and hands.

– Calvin Austin III enters camp as the No. 2 receiver. His game has grown, but can he truly be the second wideout on the team? I define that as someone capable of taking advantage of one-on-one opportunities gained by the double-teams the No. 1 (Metcalf) commands. Austin made many of his plays from the slot a year ago. Now, he has to win more consistently on the outside at all three levels. Can he show more YAC in the quick pass game?

– The rest of the group is fighting for a roster spot and role. The coaching staff will admire Robert Woods for his all-in effort as a blocker. Ben Skowronek is a strong special teamer. After being signed ahead of Week One last year, this will be his first camp. Can he show something as a receiver? Undrafted free agents Roc Taylor and Ke’Shawn Williams need big camps to cement practice squad spots, while veteran Scotty Miller has serious wheels and could hit a big play at some point in camp. Don’t count out Lance McCutcheon either, who once made the Los Angeles Rams’ 53-man roster as a camp longshot. He’s proved he knows the path. Maybe he does it again.

Tight End

– The distribution of reps and targets among the “big three” at tight end – Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, and Darnell Washington – will be fun to track. It’ll ebb and flow, and “camp stats” are just one piece of a large puzzle, but it will be something to note throughout the summer as a possible fall preview. How much does Smith move around (answer: likely a lot). Can Washington get more involved in the passing game? There were spring hints of utilizing him differently than a year ago, but that came before Smith was acquired from Miami. Is there one player Rodgers leans on most?

– Connor Heyward enters camp on the bubble. Can Arthur Smith find a better way to utilize him than he did a season ago? Either way, his main path to making the roster will come on special teams.

– Tight end depth isn’t super deep. The other name to note is an intriguing one in UDFA JJ Galbreath. He’s an athletic pass-catcher with good college production; he’s more practice-squad material than 53-man roster, but I like his game and consider him among the team’s best undrafted additions.

Offensive Line

– Like the running backs, the first few days without pads make evaluations difficult. Don’t get the same intensity, don’t get “live” run periods, don’t get the o-line/d-line 1v1s that help judge individuals. That won’t come until Tuesday.

What I watch for early on is laying the groundwork. Who is aligning where? The good news is the starters know exactly where they’ll be, a departure from past seasons when Pittsburgh rotated its offensive tackles. But what will the second and third-stringers look like? I especially want to see who is playing where along that third team, especially who is at center. Will it be Aiden Williams, Nick Broeker, Spencer Anderson, or someone else? Does Dylan Cook get any work at guard as he did two summers ago, but not last season?

– Isaac Seumalo will begin camp injured. Spencer Anderson figures to replace him at left guard. But how will that shake up the rest of the lines? Does Anderson or someone else double-dip with reps on multiple lines? It will be interesting to see who benefits most from extra snaps.

– Above all, the focus for these guys is on the details. No false starts, no pre-snap penalties, know your assignment and role (looking at you, Broderick Jones). Coaches hate those mistakes in any situation, but doubly so in camp. These are crucial reps that don’t get made up during a period of time where the team needs to work and grow.

Defensive Line

– Cam Heyward will presumably suit up today, but expect plenty of half and rest days for him throughout camp. That creates chances for others. Keeanu Benton is the starting nose tackle, but with two sacks in two seasons, it’s a big year for him. Can he show more moves than just his potent club/over (that only goes to his right)? Without that, it’ll be hard to keep blockers guessing and become a consistently effective rusher.

– Of course, eyes on first round pick Derrick Harmon will be key. Like the offensive line, it’s hard to evaluate the d-line and trenches until the pads come on. But he’s athletic and should move well in this type of environment.

The backup defensive line has a wide range of options. Daniel Ekuale, Logan Lee, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Dean Lowry, Yahya Black, and Ezezi Otomewo are just a few of the names on the list. Is Black getting nose tackle reps or spending more time at defensive end? Hopefully, it’s the former.

– What is DeMarvin Leal’s role? Is he more of a defensive lineman or an outside linebacker, or will Pittsburgh again try to use him in both positions? He’s in a true make-or-break summer, and even with a good performance, it might be too late.

– Are there any formational changes? Any fun wrinkles, be it “amoeba” (one defensive lineman) looks, or someone dropping into coverage. How about on special teams? Who is playing on any units beyond field goal protect/block? Can a couple of guys get reps on the kick coverage team? Leal and even Loudermilk have in the past. Can Lee and Otomewo join them? Anything that adds value is a positive.

Linebackers

– T.J. Watt will practice, but we’ll see how many reps he gets today and throughout camp. There’s not a ton of incentive to have him get beat up in the summer. Let’s see if Alex Highsmith has been working in the lab to make his inside spin move more potent after offensive tackles caught on a season ago.

Jack Sawyer is the headline new addition here. His physical nature lends itself best to padded sessions when we can evaluate him setting the edge against the run, but getting eyes on him and whether he’s switching sides will be notable. The Steelers generally start out playing guys on one side before switching things up throughout the summer.

– Jeremiah Moon returns to fight for a role on the team, but cracking the 53 will be tough. He needs to develop as a pass rusher to truly take his game to another level. The other tools are there. Eku Leota spent the entire offseason with the Steelers and will try to hang around on the practice squad.

– Inside linebacker is a similarly deep position. Patrick Queen is entrenched as a starter, but is feeling pressure after a 2024 season that left plenty of meat on the bone. Communication needs to be clean, and he’s at the center of it. Payton Wilson is one of my top players to watch in camp and during the season. He could have a fuller-time role if his run defense/block-shedding steps up. Out of the gate, I’ll be watching to see if the Steelers use a three-man rotation with Wilson, Queen, and Malik Harrison in base or if Wilson and Queen can be a two-man show.

– The battles exist behind. Cole Holcomb will participate in his first training camp since 2023 after his devastating November knee injury two years ago. He’s cleared to practice, but like CB Cory Trice Jr. a year ago, it’s possible the Steelers limit his reps and ramp him up throughout the summer. That might not be known until the pads come on next week. Regardless, it’s a significant milestone for him to enter 2025 with a clean slate and no longer catching moving trains.

– Mark Robinson and Carson Bruener find themselves in a “two dogs, one bone” situation with a similar path to make it through special teams. Today starts a battle that should play out all summer. Don’t sleep on Devin Harper either. He’s athletic and has a bit of NFL experience. He has worked with ILBs coach Scott McCurley in Dallas. There’s practice squad material.

Secondary

– Big things to watch here. Pittsburgh has three top-end, starting-caliber cornerbacks: Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, and Joey Porter Jr. How do they get used? Yesterday, Mike Tomlin referenced all three being on the field as much as possible. Let’s see the wrinkles and alignments to respond to different offensive groupings. Can we see some three-corner/one-safety looks in base? I think so.

– Cornerback is a deep group worth watching past the starters. Does Brandin Echols play only outside? If so, who else will get slot reps? Beanie Bishop will be one. I assume Donte Kent will be another. Young guys worth watching. Big year for Cory Trice Jr. Gotta stay healthy and carve out a role, potentially in dime packages like last year, in a competitive and stacked room.

– Does anyone at the back end of the depth chart shine? D’Shawn Jamison, who gained spring buzz, or the long-armed Cameron McCutcheon? Ton of guys to check out.

– Safety is wide open beyond Juan Thornhill, DeShon Elliott, and special teamer Miles Killebrew. Typically, Pittsburgh carries four or five safeties, which leaves spots on the table. Quindell Johnson is a sleeper name. UDFA Sebastian Castro is profiled as a hair-on-fire special teamer. And I want to see if any cornerbacks get safety reps or at least rotate post-snap.

Special Teams

Not always the most exciting period of the day, and the Steelers always go through half-speed (except the COVID year when things were “live”). But an important period for so many people, and I want to see who is working where. The return lines are always notable to get a lay of the land.

With Cordarrelle Patterson’s roster spot in jeopardy, the Steelers could have two new returners in 2024. Kenneth Gainwell is likely to be one. Who is the other? Let’s see who is getting work to show what they can do. A young guy who makes a splash play in preseason action can dramatically change their roster odds. That starts by getting reps today to be in the mix on gameday.