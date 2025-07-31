Steelers 2025 Training Camp: 7th Public Practice Live Blog And Highlights – Thursday 7/31

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be back at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe Thursday for their seventh training camp practice of 2025, and it is open to the public. Our very own Alex Kozora and Tim Rice will be in attendance for the practice, and the Steelers won’t be in pads after wearing them yesterday.

Throughout the day, I will live blog Alex’s tweets along with all of the other great tweets and social media posts from other sources in a live embed feed. Just a reminder that you might want to refresh this page every 15 minutes and look for Alex’s full recap of Thursday’s practice later in the afternoon. We’ll follow that up this evening with the seventh of as many special editions of The Terrible Podcast.

Happy Thursday and thank you to all who are visiting the site and following along today.