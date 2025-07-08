Steelers 2025 Pre-Training Camp Roster Review — Tight End

The Steelers have left virtually no position on their roster untouched this offseason, and the tight end group is no exception. Having experienced yet another one-and-done postseason exit, they are trying just about anything to achieve more favorable results. With bold swings via trade, shrewd free-agent signings, and a clear draft priority, the 2025 Steelers are taking shape.

With training camp fast approaching, it’s time to go over the Steelers’ roster to see where we are and how we got here in the first place. This has been an offseason arguably unlike any other for the organization, featuring major turnover. They’ve gone through so much change that it feels necessary at this time to take stock before we move on.

Position: Tight End

Total Positional Figure: 5

Additions: 2

Deletions: 1

Players Retained:

Pat Freiermuth: The Steelers already paid Pat Freiermuth, and he did deliver last season. Even without a ton of targets, he found the end zone seven times. There is still more meat on that bone, and perhaps Aaron Rodgers can find it. But now he’ll have to split some of those reps with another big addition.

Darnell Washington: Washington entered this offseason hoping to carve out a bigger role for himself in the Steelers’ passing game. With the tight end combo they now have in front of him, that won’t be easy to do. But they still plan to run the ball plenty, so there will be lots of snaps for him. And he should still see 20-30 targets in the passing game, just the same.

Connor Heyward: Does the Steelers’ big acquisition put Connor Heyward in jeopardy of losing his roster spot? They kept four tight ends last year, so there is certainly room for him. And he has a key role on special teams, which is usually good enough to stick.

Players Added:

Jonnu Smith: A Pro Bowler in 2024, Jonnu Smith is a big addition for the Steelers. At least that’s how they see him, considering they agreed to pay him $12 million. After an 88-884-8 season last year, he will be a key piece of the passing game. And they will also use him in a variety of ways, including as a fullback.

JJ Galbreath: Prior to the Steelers trading for Jonnu Smith, JJ Galbreath drew some buzz. A rookie college free agent, he has some talent and made some catches in the spring. Pulling in extra reps after practice, he will compete for a practice squad spot.

Players Lost:

Donald Parham Jr.: A tall, lanky tight end with some legitimate NFL experience, Parham is already lost for the season. The Steelers placed him on IR, his candidacy to replace MyCole Pruitt over.

Notes and Camp Outlook:

The biggest obstacle the Steelers’ tight end room faces is building chemistry with QB Aaron Rodgers. He only signed just before minicamp, and they haven’t gotten to work with him yet. Freiermuth, at least, headed off to Malibu for a pre-camp workout, but that doesn’t amount to much.

The other factor is, of course, breaking Jonnu Smith into the Steelers’ offense. They just acquired him after minicamp, so he has never even put on a uniform yet. There is time for that in training camp, but little of it to waste. Beyond that, the group is really same ol’, same ol’.