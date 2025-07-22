Steelers 2025 Pre-Training Camp Roster Review — Specialist

The Steelers have left virtually no position on the roster untouched this offseason, and the specialist group is no exception. Having experienced yet another one-and-done postseason exit, they are trying just about anything to achieve more favorable results. With bold swings via trade, shrewd free-agent signings, and a clear draft priority, the 2025 Steelers are taking shape.

With training camp fast approaching, it’s time to go over the Steelers’ roster to see where we are and how we got here in the first place. This has been an offseason arguably unlike any other for the organization, featuring major turnover. They’ve gone through so much change, it feels necessary at this time to take stock before we move on.

Position: Specialist

Total Positional Figure: 6

Additions: 2

Deletions: 0

Players Retained:

Chris Boswell: Arguably the best kicker in the NFL, the Steelers have no questions about Chris Boswell. Boswell, though, may have some questions about his contract. He doesn’t even fall within the top 10 kicker contracts right now, earning just $3,120,000 for 2025. They won’t do a new deal because he is under contract for 2026, but they could move money around. They did that once for Antonio Brown, and if any kicker is worth doing that for, it’s Boswell.

Christian Kuntz: For the past couple years, the Steelers have seemingly kicked the tires on every long snapper who crossed their field of vision. Kuntz has noticed, and has mentioned it on his podcasts, understanding he is on notice.

Cameron Johnston: Wanting to stabilize their punting game once and for all, the Steelers signed Cameron Johnston last year. He lasted all of two punts into his first game before suffering a major knee injury. Now back and healthy, he is ready to reclaim his job.

Corliss Waitman: But Waitman won’t give it up without a fight. He punted ably for the Steelers last year, even setting a franchise record. Still, his numbers represented average production relative to the rest of the league. Johnston was one of the very best in the game before his injury, so Waitman has his work cut out for him.

Players Added:

Ben Sauls: The Steelers signed the former Pitt kicker as a rookie college free agent. Anybody who thinks he could unseat Boswell is delusional, but he could make an impact. The Steelers will want Boswell to rest, so Sauls can get plenty of practice and game tape for when another team needs a kicker.

Tucker Addington: Addington is the new long snapper the Steelers signed. He has been around the league for a few years, participating in 10 games since 2022. But it’s not like Kuntz didn’t once find himself in a similar position. There are only 32 long snapper jobs in the NFL, so if you don’t have one, you’re a journeyman.

Players Lost: N/A

Notes and Camp Outlook:

Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith seemed to suggest there would be a legitimate battle between Johnston and Waitman for the punting job. That may be the only one, but then again, it may pair with another. When the Steelers opted for Pressley Harvin III over Jordan Berry, they also switched long snappers.

Kuntz was the long snapper who worked with Harvin that summer, and the Steelers retained both. Berry and Kameron Canaday, both multi-year Steelers veterans, were gone. If Addington works with Waitman and Waitman wins the punting job, then…