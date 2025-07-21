Steelers 2025 Pre-Training Camp Roster Review — Safety

The Steelers have left virtually no position on the roster untouched this offseason, and the safety group is no exception. Having experienced yet another one-and-done postseason exit, they are trying just about anything to achieve more favorable results. With bold swings via trade, shrewd free-agent signings, and a clear draft priority, the 2025 Steelers are taking shape.

With training camp fast approaching, it’s time to go over the Steelers’ roster to see where we are and how we got here in the first place. This has been an offseason arguably unlike any other for the organization, featuring major turnover. They’ve gone through so much change, it feels necessary at this time to take stock before we move on.

Position: Safety

Total Positional Figure: 7

Additions: 3

Deletions: 2

Players Retained:

DeShon Elliott: Suddenly the top dog in the Steelers’ safety room, what can DeShon Elliott offer? They liked him enough that they signed him to a contract extension this offseason.

Miles Killebrew: A special teams ace, Killebrew is suddenly more important for the Steelers’ safety depth. That is, at least, unless or until they make a significant move to address the position.

Players Added:

Juan Thornhill: A former starter, Thornhill’s role is currently unclear following the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade. Do the Steelers think he can be a starting safety for them—and are they counting on it?

Sebastian Castro: A rookie college free agent, Castro can be in the thick of the Steelers’ roster battles at safety. The Fitzpatrick trade struck a blow to their depth. Castro is more of an in-the-box safety, but he can do a lot of things. He’ll be a player to watch in camp and the preseason, for sure.

Quindell Johnson: A name I admit I’ve forgotten about more than once, Quindell Johnson is suddenly more important in the Steelers’ safety room. Still, I have a hard time envisioning him making the roster.

Jalen Ramsey: This is, of course, the wild card in the Steelers’ safety conundrum. Is Jalen Ramsey a part of that discussion, and to what extent? Can he be a full-time starting safety, or will he even play there at all? This is something they have to figure out, because I don’t think even they know.

Players Lost:

Minkah Fitzpatrick: We still know exactly why the Steelers elected to trade their All-Pro starting safety. Although he hadn’t been producing his typical All-Pro numbers, he still provided quality play, along with less tangible benefits. Did they lack confidence that he could return to that form, or did they just see the opportunity for Ramsey?

Damontae Kazee: Serviceable with five interceptions in three seasons with the Steelers, Kazee saw limited snaps in 2024 due to Elliott’s emergence at strong safety. He signed with the Browns in May after it became clear the Steelers had no plans to bring him back.

Notes and Camp Outlook:

After trading Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Steelers have to figure things out at safety. DeShon Elliott made a good Robin on the back end, but can he play the Batman role? And is Juan Thornhill the next man up, or will they go another route?

Perhaps the most important question, not just at safety, is how the Steelers view Jalen Ramsey. Is he part of that conversation, and to what extent? I have a hard time envisioning him as a full-time starting safety, but perhaps only in their base defense. Whenever they have five defensive backs on the field, he would be free to move around.