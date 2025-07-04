Steelers 2025 Pre-Training Camp Roster Review — Running Back

The Steelers have left virtually no position on the roster untouched this offseason, and the running back group is no exception. Having experienced yet another one-and-done postseason exit, they are trying just about anything to achieve more favorable results. With bold swings via trade, shrewd free-agent signings, and a clear draft priority, the 2025 Steelers are taking shape.

With training camp fast approaching, it’s time to go over the Steelers’ roster to see where we are and how we got here in the first place. This has been an offseason arguably unlike any other for the organization, featuring major turnover. They’ve gone through so much change, it feels necessary at this time to take stock before we move on.

Position: Running Back

Total Positional Figure: 7

Additions: 3

Deletions: 2

Players Retained:

Jaylen Warren: The Steelers are paying Warren over $5 million, and he should be their lead running back. He will almost undoubtedly play the most snaps, but might rookie Kaleb Johnson finish with more carries? Some are predicting that, but this may be recency bias.

Not only is Johnson the apparent tailor-made Pittsburgh Steelers running back, Warren is coming off a year of struggle. He dealt with multiple injuries and we didn’t see the best of him. But he has trained this offseason both preparing for a bigger role and to prevent injury, so we’ll see.

Kenneth Gainwell: Signed for not much more than the minimum, the Steelers are reportedly high on this free agent running back. At least that’s how reporters talk about what coaches have said to them about Gainwell. But how big of a role do they truly envision for him? Even OC Arthur Smith talked about how he isn’t just a running back, but what does that look like in practice?

Cordarrelle Patterson: At some point this offseason, every Steelers beat writer must have questioned why Patterson is still on the running back depth chart. Or on the roster at all, to be more specific. They signed him last year to return kicks, but he was among the worst in the NFL at it. The Steelers could save a couple million by releasing him, and they have three other running backs.

Evan Hull: The Steelers signed Evan Hull to a Reserve/Future deal to add to the running back room. Unlike most of their Reserve/Future signings, he wasn’t on the practice squad. A former 2023 fifth-round pick, he has one NFL carry for one yard, and one six-yard reception.

Players Added:

Kaleb Johnson: Is Kaleb Johnson the Steelers’ running back of the future? While he didn’t time exceptionally well, his game tape has them convinced he is the explosive runner they need. An Iowa product, he is a hard worker and wants to master his craft. He is following Warren around trying to learn pass protection, but how quickly can he take over?

Max Hurleman: Hurleman is an interesting player for the Steelers, because he isn’t just a running back. According to at least one beat reporter, he was actually working at wide receiver in the spring. As with a lot of the guys on this list, though, his real position needs to be “special teamer” to make this roster.

Trey Sermon: A former third-round pick, Trey Sermon has pedigree, but not the NFL resume to support it. In four seasons, he has 505 rushing yards on 134 carries. And he hasn’t played much on special teams. The Steelers just dumped a running back they drafted in the first round, so pedigree don’t mean diddly

Players Lost:

Aaron Shampklin: Believe it or not, but Shampklin actually played running back for the Steelers last year. He had six carries for 17 yards, and also played a handful os special teams snaps. But he’s not with the team anymore, and indeed not with any team.

Jonathan Ward: Another running back with a bit of an NFL resume, the Steelers recently released Ward. He played in four games last season, rushing for 22 yards on five carries.

Notes and Camp Outlook:

The Steelers have largely rebuilt the running back room, even with Jaylen Warren still here. He is, of course, in a different role, the RB1 now that Najee Harris is gone. But training camp will be important for the rest of the room, especially Kaleb Johnson. Rookies need to practice in order to play, so he’ll have to earn playing time.

There is a potential roster battle at running back, though, the Steelers needing to decide on Cordarrelle Patterson. Gainwell is one player who could potentially take over his returner role, so if they have another kick returner, what role remains for him? Is there anything he does uniquely as a running back that another on the roster doesn’t? Even if you want to argue his receiving background, they have tight ends—including Jonnu Smith—for that.