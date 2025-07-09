Steelers 2025 Pre-Training Camp Roster Review — Offensive Tackle

The Steelers have left virtually no position on the roster untouched this offseason, and the offensive tackle group is no exception. Having experienced yet another one-and-done postseason exit, they are trying just about anything to achieve more favorable results. With bold swings via trade, shrewd free-agent signings, and a clear draft priority, the 2025 Steelers are taking shape.

With training camp fast approaching, it’s time to go over the Steelers’ roster to see where we are and how we got here in the first place. This has been an offseason arguably unlike any other for the organization, featuring major turnover. They’ve gone through so much change that it feels necessary at this time to take stock before we move on.

Position: Offensive Tackle

Total Positional Figure: 7

Additions: 1

Deletions: 0

Players Retained:

Broderick Jones: The Steelers traded up in the first round in 2023 to make Broderick Jones their left tackle of the future. It’s taken them three years, but he is now finally at left tackle. All that he has to do now is prove that he deserves that job, and a bunch of money, for the next decade.

Troy Fautanu: Last year’s first-round pick, Troy Fautanu started in Week 2 for the Steelers at right tackle. The only reason he didn’t start the opener—over Broderick Jones—was due to health. Many beat writers seem convinced the Steelers are convinced he is already their best lineman. Even though he has hardly played.

Calvin Anderson: When healthy, Anderson served as the Steelers’ swing tackle last season following Fautanu’s injury. They re-signed him this offseason to a two-year deal, but not everybody is convinced his job is set in stone. Or perhaps even his roster spot.

Spencer Anderson: A Steelers 2023 seventh-round pick, Anderson can play tackle, guard, or center. Most recently, he has primarily played guard, and could be the primary backup there this year. Or they could move him to tackle in training camp to compete for the top backup job there. Or, perhaps, they’ll do both and let him serve as the ultimate utility man.

Dylan Cook: Once a training camp darling, Dylan Cook has watched his career trend the wrong way. The Steelers third-year tackle saw last season largely wiped out due to injury. Can he make it back to the 53-man roster, even compete for the swing tackle job?

Doug Nester: The Steelers signed Nester to their practice squad last year, listed at tackle but also guard-capable. In college, he played on the same offensive line as Zach Frazier. He could be a dark horse to push for a roster spot, given the current tackle depth.

Players Added:

Gareth Warren: An undrafted rookie, the Steelers signed Warren as a tackle following a minicamp invite. Though he played guard and tackle, he spent more time at tackle. At 6-6, 333 pounds, the Lindenwood product is a big boy.

Players Lost: N/A

Notes and Camp Outlook:

This will be an important training camp for the Steelers’ offensive tackles. Although Jones and Fautanu are locked into their starting positions, they have everything to prove. Fautanu has barely played, while Jones has struggled, and hasn’t played much in the NFL on the left side. So much of the future of this offense hinges on these two panning out, quite frankly—it’s hard to overstate.

Beyond that, the Steelers need to figure out whether they have a sufficient swing tackle, and whether that’s Calvin Anderson. Do they consider that a lock, or will Dylan Cook and Spencer Anderson compete for that job? It’s possible that they could even acquire some more established veteran, especially given the uncertainties among the starters.